New York mother found in duffel bag stabbed nearly 60 times, police say

A mother of two whose body was found in a duffel bag in a Queens park on Saturday had been stabbed nearly 60 times, according to police sources.

Orsolya Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her body half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sources familiar with the autopsy information told the New York Post that Ms Gaal suffered nearly 60 wounds with knife wounds to her to her neck, torso, left arm, fingers and hand.

She had suffered puncture wounds to her carotid artery and trachea, the Post reported.

Ms Gaal’s body was discovered by a man walking his dogs just after 8am Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Her 13-year-old son Leo was found alone at home, and was questioned before being released by police.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and eldest son Jamie, 17, flew back to New York from Portland where they had been on a trip.