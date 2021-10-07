New York police are looking for a woman accused of violently assaulting a deaf man in Brooklyn in early September.

The unknown perpetrator threw boiling water in the man’s face before stabbing him on a street in Williamsburg in the early evening of 2 September.

New York’s Daily News reports that the woman became angry with the man for not being able to understand her and then attacked him.

The victim was sitting on a bench on Humboldt St near Boerum St at around 6pm that Thursday evening when the apparently unprovoked assault happened.

Seemingly unaware that the man was deaf and could not hear what she was saying, the woman stepped away and returned with a cup of boiling water.

She then threw the liquid into his face before stabbing him in the chest with an unknown sharp object. The suspect then fled the scene on foot, police said.

The victim was taken to nearby Woodhull Hospital with stab wounds to his chest and burns to his face and chest, according to the NYPD.

Police released surveillance images of the woman, who remains at large, in the hope that the public might help identify her.