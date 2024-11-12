Mystery in tiny Cape Cod village after burned remains are found in a car

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An investigation has been launched by officials in Massachusetts after human remains were found inside a burned-out car in a small town.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney announced on Monday that state detectives had been assigned to assist local law enforcement following the gruesome discovery in the town of Sandwich.

According to the DA’s office, a 911 call was made on the morning of November 11 when a burned vehicle was discovered near Quaker Meeting House Road in Sandwich.

After responding to the call, authorities found human remains inside the burned vehicle.

Further details about the incident, including the individual’s identity, have not been released.

“Following a preliminary investigation, the District Attorney wants to reassure the public that there is no threat to public safety,” DA Robert J Galibois said in a statement.

He added that the investigation is ongoing and that no further information was available.

Video from the scene, obtained by NBC Boston, showed investigators at the Oak Crest Cove Recreation area focusing on what appeared to be a charred SUV in the woods.

The town of Sandwich has a population of just over 20,000, according to a 2020 census.