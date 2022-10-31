Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1667191438

Delphi murders - live: Indiana police to share update after suspect Richard Allen arrested

Richard Allen was taken into custody last week

Shweta Sharma
Monday 31 October 2022 04:43
Delphi murders: Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of two Indiana schoolgirls

Indiana state police are expected to provide more details in a 2017 murder case in what is being called a “major development” – more than five years after the double slaying of best friends Libby German and Abby Williams.

The deaths of teenage girls who were 13 and 14 have remained unresolved since 13 February 2017 when they went missing.

Richard Matthew Allen, from Delphi, Indiana, was taken into custody at around midnight on Friday and booked into Carroll County Jail. He has since been moved to a state facility for his own safety.

Police are expected to release more details in the case in the upcoming press conference on Monday.

On 13 February 2017, Libby and Abby went missing after they set off on a hike along the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Indiana. Their bodies were discovered the next day in a wooded area around half a mile off the trail.

Recommended

1667191438

‘Today is the day’: Family of Libby German react following arrest

The grandmother and sister of one of the Delphi murder victims reacted after a 50-year-old local man was finally arrested more than five years on from the 2017 killings.

Libby’s sister Kelsi German posted online that “today is the day” as it emerged that a man had been arrested in connection to the murders.

Becky Patty, the grandmother of Libby German, shared a heartbreaking Facebook post on Saturday where she said that her family now has a “very difficult path” ahead of them and questioned: “Where do we go from here?”

“I guess I am kind of at a loss. Every morning I get up - get my coffee - and start looking for which photo will be the today is the day post,” she said.

“Now I sit here not needing to do it because at long last we have a face to go with our monster. I sit here wondering - now what. Where do we go from here? I realize our lives have again made a big change - we have a very difficult path to start down.

“It is a path we will gladly face as we know each step taken is one step closer to our monster being convicted. Knowing that makes that walk so much easier.”

Shweta Sharma31 October 2022 04:43
1667190160

Everything we know about deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams and arrest of Richard Allen

It’s been more than five years since best friends Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, set off on a walk in their hometown of Delphi, Indiana – never to be seen alive again.

Since then, several local men have fallen under suspicion for their murders.

But no arrests were made, no suspects formally named and one promising lead after the next went cold. Until now.

For the first time, a man has been arrested in connection to the 2017 murders of the teenagers.

Read Rachel Sharp’s report.

Everything we know about the Delphi murders and arrest of Richard Allen

Teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams were murdered back in February 2017. On Friday, a man was finally arrested in connection to the case, reports Rachel Sharp

Shweta Sharma31 October 2022 04:22
1667189851

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the latest developments in the Delphi murders.

Shweta Sharma31 October 2022 04:17

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in