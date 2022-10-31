Delphi murders - live: Indiana police to share update after suspect Richard Allen arrested
Richard Allen was taken into custody last week
Indiana state police are expected to provide more details in a 2017 murder case in what is being called a “major development” – more than five years after the double slaying of best friends Libby German and Abby Williams.
The deaths of teenage girls who were 13 and 14 have remained unresolved since 13 February 2017 when they went missing.
Richard Matthew Allen, from Delphi, Indiana, was taken into custody at around midnight on Friday and booked into Carroll County Jail. He has since been moved to a state facility for his own safety.
Police are expected to release more details in the case in the upcoming press conference on Monday.
On 13 February 2017, Libby and Abby went missing after they set off on a hike along the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Indiana. Their bodies were discovered the next day in a wooded area around half a mile off the trail.
‘Today is the day’: Family of Libby German react following arrest
The grandmother and sister of one of the Delphi murder victims reacted after a 50-year-old local man was finally arrested more than five years on from the 2017 killings.
Libby’s sister Kelsi German posted online that “today is the day” as it emerged that a man had been arrested in connection to the murders.
Becky Patty, the grandmother of Libby German, shared a heartbreaking Facebook post on Saturday where she said that her family now has a “very difficult path” ahead of them and questioned: “Where do we go from here?”
“I guess I am kind of at a loss. Every morning I get up - get my coffee - and start looking for which photo will be the today is the day post,” she said.
“Now I sit here not needing to do it because at long last we have a face to go with our monster. I sit here wondering - now what. Where do we go from here? I realize our lives have again made a big change - we have a very difficult path to start down.
“It is a path we will gladly face as we know each step taken is one step closer to our monster being convicted. Knowing that makes that walk so much easier.”
Everything we know about deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams and arrest of Richard Allen
It’s been more than five years since best friends Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, set off on a walk in their hometown of Delphi, Indiana – never to be seen alive again.
Since then, several local men have fallen under suspicion for their murders.
But no arrests were made, no suspects formally named and one promising lead after the next went cold. Until now.
For the first time, a man has been arrested in connection to the 2017 murders of the teenagers.
Read Rachel Sharp’s report.
Everything we know about the Delphi murders and arrest of Richard Allen
Teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams were murdered back in February 2017. On Friday, a man was finally arrested in connection to the case, reports Rachel Sharp
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the latest developments in the Delphi murders.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.