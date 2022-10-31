✕ Close Delphi murders: Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of two Indiana schoolgirls

Indiana state police are expected to provide more details in a 2017 murder case in what is being called a “major development” – more than five years after the double slaying of best friends Libby German and Abby Williams.

The deaths of teenage girls who were 13 and 14 have remained unresolved since 13 February 2017 when they went missing.

Richard Matthew Allen, from Delphi, Indiana, was taken into custody at around midnight on Friday and booked into Carroll County Jail. He has since been moved to a state facility for his own safety.

Police are expected to release more details in the case in the upcoming press conference on Monday.

On 13 February 2017, Libby and Abby went missing after they set off on a hike along the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Indiana. Their bodies were discovered the next day in a wooded area around half a mile off the trail.