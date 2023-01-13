Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The man charged with the 2017 Delphi murders is appearing in court in Indiana where a judge will make a series of key decisions about his upcoming double homicide trial.

Richard Allen, a 50-year-old local CVS worker, was led into Carroll Circuit Court on Friday morning – his first court appearance in two months on charges of murdering teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017.

At the hearing, Judge Fran Gull will weigh arguments on four issues: a gag order on the case, a change of venue, a discovery request from Mr Allen’s attorneys and additional funding for investigators.

In early-December, the judge issued a preliminary gag order on the case banning anyone associated with the case from speaking about it until today’s hearing.

The gag applies to anyone linked to the case, including Mr Allen, his defence attorneys, prosecutors, family members of both the suspect and the victims, as well as court staff and law enforcement, barring them speaking about the high-profile case to the public.

The prosecution had requested the gag order after Mr Allen’s attorneys released a three-page press release, claiming the 50-year-old’s arrest was driven by the political motives of prosecutors.

Judge Gull will now decide whether to make the gag order permanent or to lift it.

The judge will also hear arguments from Mr Allen’s legal team for a change of venue to move the trial out of the small close-knit town of Delphi where the victims and the suspect lived.

In court filings, the defence argued that the “extensive media attention” surrounding the high-profile case means it would be difficult for Mr Allen to get a fair trial in Carroll County. Instead they want the trial to be moved at least 150 miles away.

The judge will also hear arguments about the discovery of 29 key pieces of evidence in the case.

In a motion filed in late-December, the defence asked the judge to order the prosecution to hand over a vast trove of information about the case, including names and addresses of all witnesses involved – as well as of individuals who may have knowledge of the case but are not being called as prosecution witnesses.

The fourth and final ruling will be whether or not to grant the defence’s request for additional funding to pay for investigators in the case.

Mr Allen cannot afford to pay for legal representation and the associated expenses without this additional support, his attorneys say.

Mr Allen’s attorneys have also requested a bail hearing but that will not take place on Friday. The suspect will instead return to court on 17 February where the judge will weigh that decision.

He has been held without bond ever since he was arrested and charged with murder in late October.

Friday’s court appearance comes almost six years on from the brutal murders of Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, who went out one day together and never returned.

On 13 February 2017, the two best friends set off on a hike along the Monon High Bridge Trail in their hometown of Delphi.

During the walk, Libby posted a photo of her best friend on Snapchat as they walked along the Monon High Bridge.

Minutes later, Libby captured a video of a man – known as “bridge guy” – dressed in blue jeans, a blue jacket and a cap walking along the abandoned railroad bridge. In the footage, the man tells the two girls: “Guys, down the hill.”

Later that day, the teenagers were reported missing when they failed to return to a spot where a family member was picking them up.

Libby German (left) and Abby Williams (right) pictured together (Facebook)

The next day – Valentine’s Day 2017 – their bodies were discovered in a wooded area less than half a mile off the trail along the side of Deer Creek. Their cause of death has never been released with a previously-released search warrant application only detailing that they were killed with some type of weapon and lost a lot of blood.

For more than five years, the girls’ devastated families waited for answers in the case.

Then, in late October 2022, Mr Allen – a local man who served the victims’ families during his job at the Delphi CVS store – was arrested and charged with their murders.

His probable cause affidavit, which was partly-redacted and released in November, reveals that he was tied to a bullet found at the bloody crime scene and is believed to be the so-called “bridge guy” captured on camera by his alleged victims.

The married father to a daughter had been on law enforcement’s radar back in 2017 after he admitted to being on the trail the day the girls were killed.

But he slipped through the net due to a “clerical error”.