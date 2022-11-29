Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The man charged with the 2017 Delphi murders has been tied to a bullet found at the bloody crime scene and is believed to be the so-called “bridge guy” captured on camera by his victims, according to a newly-released affidavit.

A redacted version of the probable cause affidavit was released on Tuesday, finally revealing what led to the arrest and charging of local man Richard Allen almost five years on from the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

The bombshell document states that ballistics confirmed that an unspent .40 caliber round found close to the bodies of the teenage victims had come from Mr Allen’s gun.

“An unspent .40 caliber round between the bodies of Victim 1 and Victim 1 was forensically identified to have been cycled through Richard Allen’s Sig Sauer Model P226,” the documents read.

The Sig Sauer Model P226, which the suspect owned since 2001, was found during a search of Mr Allen’s home last month.

In police interviews, both the 50-year-old local man and his wife Kathy allegedly confirmed that he was the only person with access to the firearm.

Mr Allen had “no explanation” as to how the spent bullet ended up in between the bodies of the two teenage victims, the document states.

In a police interview on 13 October, Mr Allen said he had “not been on the property where the unspent round was found, that he did not know the property owner, and that he had no explanation as to why a round cycled through his firearm would be at that location,” the papers say. The property owner – Ron Logan – was also previously suspected by police. He died in 2020.

The affidavit revealed for the first time that one of the victims is heard mentioning the word “gun” in chilling footage on Libby’s cellphone before she died – suggesting that their attacker was armed with a firearm and was using it to coerce the victims down the hill.

Detectives working on the case believe that Mr Allen is the man captured in the video, known as “bridge guy”, the papers say.

Investigators had long been searching for the man seen in a grainy video dressed in blue jeans, a blue jacket and a cap walking along the abandoned railroad bridge telling the two girls: “Go down the hill.”

The audio and a still image of the “bridge guy” was released to the public during the hunt for the killer but the full footage has never been shared.

“Detective [redacted], along with other investigators, believe the evidence gathered shows that Richard Allen is the male subject seen on the video from Victim 2’s phone who forced the victims down the hill,” the affidavit states.

“Further, that the victims were forced down the hill by Richard Allen and led to the location where they were murdered.”

A vehicle matching the description of one belonging to Mr Allen at the time of the killings was also spotted by several witnesses parked close to the trail, the documents state.

In a revelation that will likely raise questions about the five-year investigation, the affidavit also confirms that Mr Allen was on the police radar at the time of the murders.

Mr Allen was interviewed by police back in 2017 and had confessed to being on the Monon High Bridge Trail on the afternoon of 13 February 2017 – at the same day and time that the victims went on a fateful walk along the trail.

At the time, he denied any involvement in the murders and insisted he had never seen the two girls that day.

Last month, the CVS worker and married father to a daughter was arrested and charged with murder.

The affidavit had been under lock and key ever since as prosecutors asked a judge to keep it sealed.

Prosecutors said that sealing the affidavit was important to protecting the investigation as they believe that the suspect may not be the sole person involved in the killings.

Following a court hearing last week, a judge on Tuesday ordered a partially-redacted version could be released to the public.

On 13 February 2017, best friends Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, set off on a hike along the Monon High Bridge Trail in their hometown of Delphi.

During the walk, Libby posted a photo of her best friend walking along the Monon High Bridge. It was the last known photo of Abby before she was killed.

Later that day, the teenagers were reported missing when they failed to return to a spot where a family member was picking them up.

The next day – Valentine’s Day 2017 – their bodies were discovered in a wooded area around half a mile off the trail. Their cause of death has never been released.