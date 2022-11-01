Jump to content

One killed and five injured in Denver shooting, police say

Four men and two women struck by gunfire in attack

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 01 November 2022 23:56
(FOX31)

One person was killed and five injured in Denver after they were shot by three gunmen who escaped in a black SUV.

Police say that one male victim died at the scene while three others remain in critical condition in the hospital. There were four male victims and two female ones, say officials.

Surveillance video captured the moment that the SUV pulled up and the gunmen jumped out and opened fire on the group who were sitting behind a discount store in the city.

“The victim count is officially six – 4 men and 2 women. One of the males was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigation is ongoing,” tweeted DPD.

The group then fled the scene in their vehicle. No arrests have yet been made and no motive is clear, said Denver Police Commander Matt Clark.

He told reporters that the shooting had initially been picked up by the ShotSpotter system before dispatchers started receiving 911 calls.

“We do not believe the offenders are in the immediate area at this point,” Cmdr. Clark said. “It’s absolutely concerning this happened in broad daylight.”

