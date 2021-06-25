Derek Chauvin trial - live: Former Minneapolis police officer to be sentenced in murder of George Floyd
Proceedings set to begin at 1.30pm local time
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, will receive his sentence on Friday, with legal experts predicting he could face decades in prison.
Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April following an emotional and tense trial in Minneapolis.
On 25 May last year, Chauvin was recorded kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he pleaded for air and lost consciousness.
The former police officer will be sentenced only on the most serious charge with the state’s sentencing guidelines recommending that he should face 12 and a half years.
However, Judge Peter Cahill has already found that aggravating factors in Floyd’s death, such as Chauvin’s position of authority and the presence of children, warrant more jail time.
Though Chauvin is widely expected to appeal, he also still faces trial on federal civil rights charges, along with three other fired officers who have yet to have their state trials.
The sentencing of Chauvin marks the end of one of the biggest civil rights cases in a generation.
Additional reporting by the Associated Press
Derek Chauvin could face decades long sentence for George Floyd’s death
Chauvin, 45, faces decades in prison, with several legal experts predicting a sentence of 20 to 25 years.
Where has Chauvin been since he was convicted?
Derek Chauvin’s sentencing is taking place two months after he was convicted of the murder of George Floyd and had initially been scheduled for 16 June before it was pushed back in April.
Since his conviction, Chauvin has been held at the state's only maximum security prison, in Oak Park Heights.
The former officer is held away from the general population for his safety, in a 10-by-10-foot cell, with meals brought to his room. He is allowed out for solitary exercise for an hour a day.
It's not clear if Chauvin will remain there after learning his sentencing. State prison officials said that decision wouldn't be made until after Judge Peter Cahill's formal sentencing order.
Reporting by the Associated Press
What was Derek Chauvin convicted of?
Derek Chauvin was convicted of all three charges he faced at trial: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter.
The unanimous decision came after 15 days of emotional court testimony. The jury deliberated for about 10 hours before coming to their conclusion.
Chauvin was recorded kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he pleaded for air and eventually lost consciousness in a now-infamous bystander video, sparking global outrage.
When will proceedings begin?
Derek Chauvin’s sentencing is set to take place at 1.30pm CT (19.30pm BST) at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.