Des Moines school shooting – live: Teen charged with murder as rapper who founded school identified as victim
Police have described the shooting as a ‘targeted attack’
An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa, non-profit organisation for urban youth, which left two students dead and a teacher injured.
According to the police the teen has been identified as student Preston Walls and has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
Walls was on supervised pre-trial release on a weapons charge and had removed an ankle bracelet 16 minutes before he went to the school with a gun and confronted the two student victims.
Two teenagers — an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old male — were killed in the attack.
Walls and the two students all had gang affiliations and were in opposing gangs.
The injured man has been identified as the program’s founder —49-year-old William Holmes — a rapper who left a life of violence and was dedicated to helping youth in Des Moines.
In a statement Sergeant Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department said that the shooting is a targeted incident.
But added that the motive for the shooting was unknown.
Follow for the latest updates.
Police identify shooting suspect
An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting at a Des Moines in Iowa.
According to the police the teen has been identified as student Preston Walls and has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
Walls was on supervised pre-trial release on a weapons charge and had removed an ankle bracelet 16 minutes before he went to the school with a gun and confronted the two student victims.
Police said Walls and the two students all had gang affiliations and were in opposing gangs.
Police decry growing gun violence in Iowa
Local officials are shocked after a shooting killed two and injured a third at a Des Moines, Iowa, youth centre.
All three suspects in the shooting are youths themselves, according to Des Moines police sergeant Paul Parizek.
“That brings a total of five families of teenagers affected by youth gun violence in a matter of minutes on a Monday afternoon, right here in our capital city,” he said. “This is a growing and alarming phenomenon in our country and one we’ve seen too often in the past and again today in the city of Des Moines.”
Injured victim of Des Moines shooting is founder of youth centre
Will Keeps, the rapper and activist who founded the Starts Right Here youth centre where the Des Moines shooting took place, was injured in the violence, KCCI reports.
Mr Keeps, who grew up exposed to gang violence in Chicago, started the programme as a safe haven for at-risk youth.
Mayor calls gun violence a ‘growing and alarming phenomenon'
Des Moines, Iowa, has been experiencing a shocking run of violence, according to local officials, including a shooting Monday afternoon at a youth centre.
“This is a growing and an alarming phenomenon in our country and one we’ve seen too often in the past and again today in the city of Des Moines,” mayor Frank Cownie said during a city council meeting on Monday.
The city has been experiencing a “wave of violence,” according to the Des Moines Register.
There have been at least 10 homicides since December, according to the paper, including the police shooting of a 16-year-old.
Police looking at ‘most serious charges’ for Des Moines shooting
Police have three suspects in custody related to a Monday shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa, youth centre.
“We’ve got two people dead, so we’re looking at the most serious charges,” Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told CNN.
Shooting victim includes activist with ties to top Iowa officials
One of those affected in the Des Moines violence on Monday is activist Will Keeps, founder of the Starts Right Here centre where the shooting took place.
Mr Keeps, a rapper and activist, won approval for his work from figures including Iowa governor Kim Reynolds.
Last year, Mr Keeps shared a photo on LinkedIn of the governor visiting him at home.
Youth centre founder injured in shooting: mayor
Two youth are dead and one person is injured folllowing a shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa, youth centre on Monday.
The injured individual is Will Keeps, the rapper and activist who founded the programme, according to Des Moines mayor Frank Cownie.
Mr Keeps was taken to the hospital in serious condition and taken into surgery, KCCI reports.
‘Police cannot do it all,’ officer says after Des Moines shooting
It’s a familiar scene across America: a shooting occurs, and a comunity begins to search for answers.
Des Moines police sergeant Paul Parizek says stopping such tragedies goes beyond policing alone.
“We’ve got to get everybody around the table and start finding the solutions to this because the police cannot do it all,” he said on Monday, the New York Times reports. “We’re good at what we do, but that doesn’t give families any peace. That doesn’t give the friends of these kids any hope that it’s going to get any better. We need the support on that front side.”
Des Moines experiencing ‘wave of violence’
A Monday morning shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa, youth centre sadly isn’t an isolated occurence.
The city has been experiencing a “wave of violence,” according to the Des Moines Register.
There have been at least 10 homicides since December, according to the paper, including the police shooting of a 16-year-old.
‘Again, again, and again’: Another week filled with mass shootings
Since Saturday’s shootings at Lunar New Year celebration in Southern California, there has been one mass shooting a day, including gun violence in Baton Rouge that injured a dozen people, and a shooting at a youth centre in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday morning.
Gun safety groups said the string of shootings was a reminder of America’s gun violence problem.
“Again, again, and again,” the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Two students have been killed and a teacher injured in a school shooting in Des Moines, Iowa. We’ve barely taken a breath and processed the shootings in Monterey Park and Baton Rouge—yet another community is now hurting.”