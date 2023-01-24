(AP)

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa, non-profit organisation for urban youth, which left two students dead and a teacher injured.

According to the police the teen has been identified as student Preston Walls and has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Walls was on supervised pre-trial release on a weapons charge and had removed an ankle bracelet 16 minutes before he went to the school with a gun and confronted the two student victims.

Two teenagers — an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old male — were killed in the attack.

Walls and the two students all had gang affiliations and were in opposing gangs.

The injured man has been identified as the program’s founder —49-year-old William Holmes — a rapper who left a life of violence and was dedicated to helping youth in Des Moines.

In a statement Sergeant Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department said that the shooting is a targeted incident.

But added that the motive for the shooting was unknown.

