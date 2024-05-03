The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The wife of Dharmesh Patel, the doctor who allegedly drove his family off a cliff in a Tesla during a psychotic break, has pleaded for her husband to be released from jail and sent home under a mental health program.

Neha Patel was seated next to her husband when their vehicle fell 250ft down Devil’s Slide near San Fransisco on 2 January, 2023. Mr Patel, 42, was arrested soon afterwards and charged with three counts of attempted murder for his wife and two children, aged nine and five.

Ms Patel spoke to the court for the first time on Thursday and said her children are in “emotional pain” while their father is not at home.

“He [their son] wished daddy would magically appear on St. Patrick’s Day when he saw a rainbow,” the mother-of-two said.

Dharmesh Patel, 42, has been accused of driving family off a cliff last year and has been charged with three counts of attempted murder ( San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office )

Ms Patel has asked prosecutors to drop the criminal charges against her radiologist husband. He has pleaded not guilty.

The family “miraculously” survived the crash but Ms Patel was left with serious injuries. She initially told first responders telling them that her husband was “depressed” and that “he said he was going to drive off the cliff. He purposely drove off.”

Ms Patel also told the court on Thursday that her husband’s actions that day were due to “a mental health episode beyond any of our understanding or control,” according toThe Mercury News.

“We need him in our life,” said Ms Patel, who was not identified by name in court and spoke over a video call. “We’re not a family without him.”

She said that “things will be different” if her husband is allowed to return home.

Mr Patel’s attorneys have asked the San Mateo County Superior Court judge to grant their client entry into a mental health diversion programme, consisting of two-year treatment, which if completed, would lead to his charges being dropped.

The Patel family’s Tesla pictured after crashing down a California cliff on 2 January 2023. Mr Patel and his family “miraculously” survived after the crash ( San Mateo County Sheriff's Office )

His wife added that she “will not hesitate to seek help when needed” under the plan, which would rely in part on his family reporting any further signs of mental instability to the court.

At his trial last week, two doctors testified for the defense that Mr Patel was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time of the crash and that he believed “that his children might be sex trafficked”.

His delusions related to concerns about Jeffrey Epstein, The Mercury News said. Epstein, who died by suicide in jail, was accused of running a sex-trafficking ring of underage girls.

Leading up to the crash, Mr Patel also experienced delusions about Russia’s war in Ukraine and the fentanyl crisis, according to the doctors’ testimony.

Dharmesh Patel, pictured with his wife and children, is facing attempted murder and child abuse charges after authorities say he deliberately drove his Tesla off a cliff in California ( via KABC )

San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said that other doctors, called by the prosecution, found that Mr Patel has schizoaffective disorder, meaning the treatment program would not be effective.

Mr Wagstaffe is arguing Mr Patel should not be admitted to the programme.

“Unlike if you’re put on probation or parole, you have an officer,” Mr Wagstaffe told The Independent last week. “In mental health diversion, you don’t have that at all. There isn’t any oversight on it.”

San Mateo County prosecutors have filed motions opposing the request for Mr Patel to be entered in the mental health diversion program, the outlet reports.

Closing arguments are scheduled for 10 May.

