Father charged with deliberately crashing family Tesla off cliff is seen in new video as nine police visits revealed
Radiologist Dharmesh A Patel charged with attempted murder and child abuse over shocking incident
Two adults and two children rescued after Tesla plunges 250ft off California cliff
A California doctor accused of deliberately driving his Tesla 250ft off a cliff with his family inside had nine police visits to his home since 2017.
The callouts to Dharmesh A Patel’s home in Pasadena were for reports of suspicious persons and burglary alarms, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing Pasadena Police Department records.
A Pasadena City spokesperson told The Independent the incidents were deemed to be false alarms. None were for domestic disturbances, the LA Times noted.
“There have been several false alarms after panic alarms were set off at the house,” the spokesperson said, and there have never been any domestic violence calls.
Mr Patel, 42, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after authorities say deliberately drove the Model Y electric vehicle off the cliff with his wife Neha, their four-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter inside. All four survived the crash.
California Highway Patrol investigators decided there was probable cause that it had been an “intentional act” but investigators have not yet announced any motive behind the incident.
Mr Patel, a doctor in radiology at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles, remains hospitalised along with the rest of his family.
Neighbours in the Patel’s Pasadena neighbourhood told The Los Angele Times that the family seemed “idyllic” before the shocking incident on 2 January.
“They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” said Roger Newmark, who has lived there for more than 40 years. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity.”
Meanwhile, surveillance video taken at Mr Newmark’s home on Christmas Eve showed Mr Patel delivering a festive poinsettia plant for his neighbours, who were not there.
The Ring camera video shows him leaving the plant and a Christmas card with a relative who was taking care of the house.
“I’m Dharmesh,” he said to the woman, telling her he lived just next door and pointing at his home where the white Model Y was parked outside the garage
“Can I just leave it (the plant) at the front door?”
