Four people critically injured as Tesla goes over cliff at Devil’s Slide in California

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 03 January 2023 01:16
Daring rescue at Devil’s Slide

Four people were critically injured as a Tesla vehicle crashed 250ft off a cliff at Devils Slide in California.

Two adults and two children were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being removed by rescue crews who then towed the electric vehicle up to the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.

Rescue workers at the scene

(ABC7)

All of the people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals.

More to follow ...

