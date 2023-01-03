Four people critically injured as Tesla goes over cliff at Devil’s Slide in California
Daring rescue at Devil’s Slide
Four people were critically injured as a Tesla vehicle crashed 250ft off a cliff at Devils Slide in California.
Two adults and two children were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being removed by rescue crews who then towed the electric vehicle up to the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.
All of the people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals.
More to follow ...
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies