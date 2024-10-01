120 additional lawsuits to be filed against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, lawyer says

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A team of lawyers announced that it plans to file more than 100 sexual assault lawsuits against Sean Combs, better known as Diddy.

The announcement marks yet another legal battle for the embattled music mogul. He had been facing series of civil lawsuits plagued him for months, accusing him of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and rape. His legal woes came to a crescendo when federal agents arrested Diddy in September on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He has denied all the allegations against him.

“The biggest secret in the entertainment industry, that really wasn’t a secret at all, has finally been revealed to the world,” Tony Buzbee, one of the lead attorneys, said at a Tuesday press conference. “The wall of silence has now been broken and victims are coming forward.”

He said his firm represents 120 individuals who are accusing Diddy and his associates. Twenty five of the victims were minors when the alleged acts in the complaints occurred, the lawyer said. Most of the complaints will be filed in New York, Los Angeles, or in Miami.

Many of the complaints stemmed from instances that occurred at parties, namely after parties, as well as hotels, well-known music venues, and even at auditions, where people were “coerced into this type of conduct” while trying to break into the music industry, the lawyer said.

Buzbee urged other victims to come forward: “If you are a victim, you are not alone.”

Federal agents arrested the music mogul in mid-September on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. A judge denied his bail, ordering the rapper to remain in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial.