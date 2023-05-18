Two banned from Disney World in Florida over family fight about photo-op

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have been banned from Walt Disney World, after a brawl broke out earlier this week between two families both seeking to take a picture in front of a sign commemorating the park’s 100th anniversary.

The incident began around 2.30 pm on Monday when a member of one family posing for a photo asked a member of the other family to move out of the frame. A member of the second family punched one of the people in the first family, and a “fight ensued from there,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said of the incident.

No one was arrested, as the unidentified victim in the fight didn’t want to press charges, police added.

One person was treated for their injuries on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two people banned from the park have been given a trespass warning, meaning they can be arrested if they return to the Magic Kingdom.

Video of the incident, reported by Fox 35, shows a group of at least five people locked in a fistfight, with one man struggling to get up off the ground.

In the background of the video, bystanders can be heard saying, "Did you see how it broke out?" and, "I was just walking right here and I saw it just happening."

Police told NBC they couldn’t verify if the video showed the fight.

In July of 2022, three people were arrested and one person was hospitalised in a massive brawl that broke out at the Orlando theme park.

At the end of 2022, Disney warned guests that they needed to “be the magic you want to see in the world”, treat each other with “common courtesy” and avoid “using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behaviour, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others.”