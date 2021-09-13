US Capitol Police have arrested a man who was carrying a bayonet and machete in his pickup truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington DC.

Donald Craighead, 44, had painted a swastika on he truck told a police officer he was “on patrol” and then “began talking about white supremacist ideology”, US Capitol police said.

According to a police statement, an officer from the Special Operation Division noticed a Dodge Dakota pickup truck, with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it, outside DNC headquarters at around midnight on Sunday.

USCP Officers Arrest California Man with Bayonet & Machete: https://t.co/0mhsoOC8vX pic.twitter.com/9SR1NXsJV6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 13, 2021

The truck did not have a license plate, and had a picture of an American flag where the plate should have been.

The officer pulled over the truck along the 500 block of South Capitol Street, and noticed several knives including a bayonet and machete in the truck.

Both weapons are banned in Washington DC and Mr Craighead, of Oceanside, California was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons.

US Capitol Police have been on high alert ahead of a rally on September 18 in support of the more than 600 rioters who were arrested during the attack on the Capitol.

The rally is set to be the largest gathering of Trump supporters in DC since January 6.

Capitol Police are determined not to be caught out by surprise again, after being outnumbered and overwhelmed on January 6, and have been preparing for further violence.

The day before the January riots, an unknown assailant left pipe bombs outside the DNC and Republican National Committee headquarters.

Last week, the FBI released new video footage of the pipe bomb suspect sitting on a park bench in the hopes of identifying them.

US Capitol Police chief Tom Manger praised the officer who arrested Mr Craighead.

“This is good police work plain and simple,” Mr Manger.

“We applaud the officers’ keen observation and the teamwork that resulted in this arrest.”

The Capitol Police said its Investigations Division is continuing its investigation on the suspect.

“At this time, it is not clear if he was planning to attend any upcoming demonstrations or if he has ties to any previous cases in the area,” it said.