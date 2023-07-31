Hollywood nightclub death – latest: Security guard fatally beaten outside Dragonfly club as 11 suspects on run
Police in Los Angeles are seeking up to 11 suspects after a nightclub bouncer was beaten to death in Hollywood in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The 32-year-old security guard was found lying unresponsive in the street outside the Dragonfly club near Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue at around 2am, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).
Investigators said the man, who has not been named, was set upon by a crowd while working at the club. He died from his injuries in hospital.
“We know that oftentimes people will record these types of incidents on their cellphone. We would encourage them to share that with us as it can help bring a sense of justice to this person’s family,” said Detective Samuel Marullo in an appeal for witnesses to come forward.
So far, no arrests have been made and no motive has been offered to explain the incident.
Friends of the victim, reportedly a father of two, gathered at the site of the attack on Sunday evening to place candles and pay their final respects.
Violent altercation erupted outside popular hip hop club
The altercation that erupted in the early hours of Sunday morning quickly turned violent, with witnesses reporting seeing the group beating and stomping on the victim, according to ABC7.
Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim lying in the street unresponsive and performed life-saving measures on him.
He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Now, a manhunt is under way to find up to 11 suspects responsible.
It is not clear whether the group of people knew the victim prior to the violent attack.
It is also unclear if the group had frequented the club that night.
The Dragonfly describes itself as the “most popular Hip Hop night club scene LA has to offer” with several famous faces including Tyga and Megan Thee Stallion seen spotted there in the past.
Victim was 32-year-old father-of-two
Details on this tragic episode are extremely scant just now but ABC7 spoke to a number of people who attended last night’s candelit vigil in memory of the 32-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been divulged by the LAPD.
“He didn't deserve this,” a friend of the deceased commented.
“He was a dad of two girls. He didn’t deserve none of this. Good dude.”
Up to 11 suspects sought after security guard beaten to death outside popular Hollywood nightclub
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the ongoing investigation into the death of a security guard fatally beaten outside of the Dragonfly nightclub in Hollywood, Los Angeles, in the early hours of Sunday morning.