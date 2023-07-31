✕ Close Security Guard Beaten To Death Outside Hollywood Hotspot

Police in Los Angeles are seeking up to 11 suspects after a nightclub bouncer was beaten to death in Hollywood in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 32-year-old security guard was found lying unresponsive in the street outside the Dragonfly club near Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue at around 2am, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Investigators said the man, who has not been named, was set upon by a crowd while working at the club. He died from his injuries in hospital.

“We know that oftentimes people will record these types of incidents on their cellphone. We would encourage them to share that with us as it can help bring a sense of justice to this person’s family,” said Detective Samuel Marullo in an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

So far, no arrests have been made and no motive has been offered to explain the incident.

Friends of the victim, reportedly a father of two, gathered at the site of the attack on Sunday evening to place candles and pay their final respects.

