Driver, 68, is killed after road-rage confrontation over fender-bender

A Los Angeles man was killed in a reported road rage incident after he was involved in a minor collision in a West Hollywood parking lot, according to local law enforcement.

Around 12:45pm on Tuesday, two men were reportedly involved in a "minor traffic collision" in a 7-Eleven parking lot on West Santa Monica Boulevard.

The collision sparked an argument between the men, which then escalated into a fight. One of the men reportedly knocked the other unconscious, ABC7 reports.

EMS workers responding to the scene found Armando Gabriel, 68, of Los Angeles, unconscious and lying on the sidewalk just outside the store.

Gabriel was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Ramon Casas, 48, of Bell Gardens was detained by police following the incident. He was later arrested and charged with murder.

Casas is being held on a $2m bond and had a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.