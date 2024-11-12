The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Tributes have poured in for a seven-year-old boy and his mother after they were both fatally shot by his father, during a horrific murder-suicide in which five people died in Minnesota.

Toys, games and flowers have been left outside a free “toy library” that was built by Oliver Nephew, who was killed alongside his mother Kathryn Nephew on November 4.

Duluth police said at a news conference that the shooter, 46-year-old Anthony Nephew, had, just hours before, killed his former partner Erin Abramson, 47, and his other 15-year-old son Jacob Nephew.

Anthony Nephew had died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Police Chief Mike Ceynowa.

open image in gallery Toys and floral tributes are left outside a ‘toy library’ made by seven-year-old Oliver Nephew, who was fatally shot by his father on November 5 ( Northern News Now )

Oliver Nephew, a first-grader, had built a free toy library for children in his neighborhood. Since the tragic incident dozens of stuffed animals, toys, and floral tributes have been added to the pile.

Residents have also been placing the items inside totes to keep them safe from the rain, local outlet Northern News Now reported. Duluth Public Schools will hold a candlelight walk on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in honor of the youngster.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Abramson and her teenage son, which has raised over $2,000. According to the page, Abramson was an “avid runner” and beloved member of the Duluth community.

A memorial event – inviting members of the community to run, walk, or bike the route of her final running group event – will take place on November 29, on what would have been her 47th birthday.

In a previous press conference, Ceynowa, said that Anthony Nephew had suffered from a “pattern of mental health issues.”

Officers were first called to a home just after 2pm on Thursday, he said. There, they found Abramson and her son dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Abramson and Anthony Nephew were previously involved in a relationship, Ceynowa said.

Later on Thursday, police identified Anthony Nephew as the suspect and surrounded his home.

When they entered, officers found the bodies of him, his 45-year-old wife Kathryn Nephew and Oliver Nephew. Police said Anthony Nephew had killed the four victims before killing himself.

open image in gallery Five people died in a horrific murder-suicide in Minnesota

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ families, friends, and loved ones involved in this tragic event,” Duluth Police department wrote on Facebook.

Duluth, a city of nearly 90,000 residents, is roughly 135 miles north of Minneapolis.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.