Video captures bystander tackling drunk driver as he flees scene of fatal crash

Video showing a bystander chase down a drunk driver who was trying to flee the scene of a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Texas police officer has been released by authorities.

Dylan Molina, 27, had reportedly consumed eight double vodka Red Bull drinks before his rented Jeep ran a red light at high speed and plowed into a sedan in Lake Worth in November 2021, according to KDFW-TV.

Euless police officer Alex Cervantes was killed in the crash, and his wife Priscilla and two children were injured.

The footage shows the aftermath of the crash in which Molina raised his hands in the air before attempting to make a run for it.

Viewers can see Justin Gonzales, who lives near the crash site, chase Molina and then pin him down until law enforcement arrive.

“You stay right there, motherf***er! You see what you did?” Mr Gonzalez can be heard saying in the clip. “You f***ing killed somebody, you motherf***er!”

⚠️ GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Dylan Molina — the drunk driver who killed @EulessPolice Det. Alex Cervantes — is seen running from the crash in newly-obtained video. He face plants. A neighbor holds him down. More on the recent arrest of the woman who allegedly over-served him on @FOX4. pic.twitter.com/Vs3myCOdg9 — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) February 23, 2023

The footage was released after Molina pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault while driving under the influence. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in January.

A bartender at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop who allegedly served Molina eight double vodka cocktails in three and a half hours on the morning of the crash was recently arrested, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Bystander Justin Gonzales chased down a drunk driver who was trying to flee after killing an off-duty Texas police officer (NBC News)

Cala Richardson is facing up to one year in prison for a misdemeanour charge of selling alcohol to a drunk person.

Separate CCTV footage released by the Lake Worth Police Department showed Molina stumbling around the bar and behaving aggressively towards other customers.

Dylan Molina attempting to flee after drunkenly crashing and killing an off-duty police officer, as Justin Gonzales gives chase (NBC News)

Investigators say Ms Richardson ignored warning signs to stop serving Molina, the Star-Telegram reported.

“He couldn’t stand up, he was behind the bar, he was in places he shouldn’t have been,” police chief J.T. Manoushagian told WFAA.

Priscilla Cervantes, Alex Cervantes’ widow, has filed a lawsuit seeking $1m in damages from Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and Ms Richardson for over-serving Molina, and General Motors for a defective airbag.