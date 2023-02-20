Moment speeding drink-driver crashes into Florida church

Police in Florida have released footage of the moment a drink-driver crashes into a church at speed.

Officers were called to the incident shortly after midnight on Saturday 18 February, where they found a car that had smashed into the front of the First Presbyterian Church of Crestview.

A video shared by Crestview Police Department shows the car failing to navigate the turn before crashing into the building.

The 38-year-old diver was arrested, while three of the four occupants of the car were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

