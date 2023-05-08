Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In her closing arguments on behalf of writer E Jean Carroll, lawyer Roberta Kaplan told the jury: “You saw for yourself. E Jean Carroll wasn’t hiding anything.”

Ms Kaplan called Ms Carroll’s testimony “credible,” “consistent,” and “powerful,” according to Law & Crime.

During his video deposition in October last year, Mr Trump mixed up Ms Carroll and his then-wife Marla Maples.

Ms Kaplan said, “Mr Trump pointed to Ms Carroll, the woman he supposedly said was not his type”.

“He only corrected himself when his own lawyer” corrected him, she added.

Mr Trump “did [what] he always does” when caught, Ms Kaplan said.

“He made up an excuse,” claiming that it was “blurry,” the lawyer added.

Referencing the Access Hollywood tape, Ms Kaplan said, “He grabbed her, using his words, ‘by the p****.’”

“He didn’t even bother to show up in person,” Ms Kaplan said about Mr Trump choosing not to attend the trial.

“In a very real sense, Trump is a witness against himself,” the attorney said about Mr Trump’s video deposition.

She said Mr Trump “knows what he did. He knows he sexually assaulted E Jean Carroll”.

Ms Kaplan laid out a timeline of the alleged attack during her closing argument, saying that it happened while Ms Carroll was hosting Ask E Jean on America’s Talking between 1994 and 1996.

America’s Talking was run by Roger Ailes, who later served as the CEO and chairman of Fox News before he was ousted following a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Ms Kaplan noted that at the time of the alleged rape by Mr Trump, Ms Carroll was wearing a wool dress with tights, but she wasn’t wearing a coat, indicating what kind of weather there was on that day, according to Law & Crime.

Ms Carroll said that it must have taken place after her friend Lisa Birnbach had published her story on Mar-a-Lago, published in February of 1996.

The writer said she thinks it happened on a Thursday as the department store was open late.

“She was trying to come to grips with the fact that she was being attacked,” Ms Kaplan said during her closing argument on Monday.

The lawyer noted that her client remembers the attack in “great detail”.

Ms Kaplan spoke to the jury about why they showed Mr Ailes’s interview with Donald Trump from the 1990s.

She said that Mr Ailes’s talk show on the shortlived cable news network America’s Talking was recorded in the same building, and broadcast on the same network, as Ms Carroll’s programme on the channel – Ask E Jean.

Ms Kaplan noted that Mr Trump would have seen the end of Ms Carroll’s programme if he watched his appearance on Mr Ailes’s show unless he changed the channel the exact right moment.

The attorney for Ms Carroll noted that a former executive at the Berghof Goodman said that there weren’t many people in the lingerie department on Thursday nights, particularly in the early spring.

Regarding Ms Carroll telling Mr Trump to tell on the lingerie, Ms Kaplan said, “I think we understand what was happening. This was a combination of humour and flirting,” according to Law & Crime.

“It was a joke. Ms Carroll could see the joke in her mind’s eye,” Ms Kaplan added. “The point was that it was funny.”

Speaking about what Mr Trump is alleged to have done to the writer, Ms Kaplan said, “He grabbed her by the p****, or vagina — I’m sorry for my language”.

More follows...