Law enforcement agents walk in the parking lot of a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas

At least one person is dead and three are injured after a shooting at a mall in El Paso, Texas.

Police were called after 5pm to reports of a shooting at the food court and Dillard’s Department Store at the Cielo Vista Mall.

Two suspects, males, have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting, officers said.

The Cielo Vista Mall is located in West El Paso just a half mile away from the site of a racially-motivated mass shooting in 2019 that killed 23 people and left 22 more injured.

Interim police chief Peter Pacillas said that Mall was still considered a crime scene, and that it would remain locked down until authorities had completed their investigation.

However, he stressed that the danger had passed.

"There is no more danger. I want to repeat that: There is no more danger to the public," Mr Pacillas said.

Two of the injured remained in the hospital in critical condition.

“Thank you to all law enforcement and first responders who quickly went into action to protect their fellow Texans,” Texas governor Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter.