Eight teens wounded in shooting at party in El Paso

Eight teens were wounded after gunfire broke out during a party in El Paso, Texas, according to police.

The shooting happened near the El Paso Country Club in the city's Upper Valley around 9:45pm on Friday night, according to KVIA-TV.

More than 100 teens were attending the house party, according to the El Paso Times. Individuals who had not been invited to the party reportedly arrived and an argument broke out between the group and the party-goers. Police believe a single individual began firing into the crowd of teens before fleeing the party.

Police said dozens of teens were fleeing the house when they arrived. Eight individuals were wounded were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The wounded teens were identified as Michelle Lopez, 18, Cristina Solis, 18, three 16-year-old boys, two 16-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girl. One of the 16-year-old girls is from Santa Teresa, New Mexico, while all the rest of the wounded are from El Paso.

The party was largely attended by high schoolers, according to KVIA.

None of the teens taken to the hospital were facing life threatening injuries.

Police told Fox News that some of the individuals at the party refused to be transported to the hospital for examination.

No arrests have been made thus far, but the El Paso Police Department's gang unit is reportedly investigating the incident, according to KVIA. Police are asking for the public's assistance identifying and locating the suspect in the shooting, and have asked anyone with information to call the department.

The incident is considered a mass shooting using the Gun Violence Archive's definition of mass shooting, which counts any attack with a firearm that injures at least four people, excluding the shooter, as a mass shooting.

Earlier that morning another mass shooter was on the minds of El Paso residents — white supremacist Patrick Crusius, who faced his sentencing hearing for a mass shooting he carried out at a city Walmart in 2019 that left 23 people dead.

Crusius was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences.