Colorado paramedic jailed for five years over killing of Elijah McClain

Mike Bedigan
Los Angeles
Friday 01 March 2024 23:12
(AP)

A Colorado paramedic has been sentenced to five years in prison over the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain.

The sentence, handed down on Friday to Peter Cichunic, followed a rare prosecution of medical responders that has left officials rethinking how they treat people in police custody.

Cichuniec and fellow paramedic Jeremy Cooper were both convicted in December of criminally negligent homicide for administering the sedative ultimately blamed for killing McClain, a young Black massage therapist, in 2019.

More follows ...

