Elijah Vue update: Missing three-year-old’s blanket found weeks after his disappearance in Wisconsin
Authorities found a blanket belonging to the three-year-old who went missing in Two Rivers, Wisconsin last month
Court is set to resume Thursday for the last known person to see Elijah Vue, a Wisconsin three-year-old who went missing over a month ago.
Elijah’s mother Katrina Baur and her friend Jesse Vang are in a Manitowoc County jail facing child neglect charges. The toddler was last seen by Mr Vang the morning of 20 February in Two Rivers, a town on the shore of Lake Michigan. Mr Vang will appear in court this afternoon.
Authorities say Ms Baur sent her son to live with Mr Vang for “disciplinary reasons,” where the boy was reportedly subjected to lengthy time-outs and threats of cold water if he misbehaved.
Earlier this week, police found a blanket belonging to Elijah four miles from his last known location. There is a $40,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Officials describe Elijah as three feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes — he is also of Hmong and white ethnicity.
On 7 March, Ms Baur asked a judge to revoke her $15,000 bond. She was denied after her own mother told the court that Ms Baur should not be allowed to go free.
New claims of abuse against missing Elijah Vue, 3, emerge as mother’s friend due in court
A three-year-old Wisconsin boy was reportedly pictured wearing a blindfold and with bruises on his face just days before he was reported missing a month ago.
An updated criminal complaint against the man Elijah Vue was staying with, Jesse Vang, was published on Wednesday, a day before the 39-year-old is due in court charged with chronic neglect of a child.
Elijah’s mother Katrina Baur says she sent him to stay with Mr Vang on 12 February, around a 2.5 hour drive from their Wisconsin Dells home, in Two Rivers.
What allegedly followed was a series of “disciplinary” tactics to address what Ms Baur felt was Elijah’s bad behaviour, including lengthy time-outs and requirements to pray or repeatedly say he was “sorry mommy.”
Read more on the updated complaint, reviewed by The Independent:
Jesse Vang is due back in court on Thursday, now charged with chronic child neglect
Court set to begin in one hour for last person to see Elijah Vue
The trial for Jesse Vang, the last known person to see Elijah Vue, will resume today in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin in less than an hour.
An updated criminal complaint published yesterday revealed Elijah was allegedly pictured wearing a blindfold with bruises on his face just days before going missing. Police say Elijah’s mother, Katrina Baur, told them she sent Elijah to stay with Mr Vang on 12 February. There, police say Elijah was subjected to “disciplinary” tactics to address what Ms Baur felt was Elijah’s bad behaviour, including lengthy time-outs and requirements to pray or repeatedly say he was “sorry mommy.”