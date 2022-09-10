Accused killer of Eliza Fletcher faces ‘unrelated’ kidnapping and rape charges
Cleotha Henderson indicted on unrelated charges of kidnapping and rape, Memphis police say
The man charged with the murder of Eliza Fletcher is facing unrelated kidnapping and rape charges, Memphis police say.
Cleotha Henderson, 38, who was arraigned on charges of first degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping of Fletcher, has been charged with separate counts of aggravated kidnapping and rape, a police spokesperson told Fox News.
Henderson is also facing charges of unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and was indicted by a grand jury on the new charges on Thursday, Fox News reported.
He is accused of abducting Fletcher while she was jogging at about 4.20am near the University of Memphis on 2 September.
Surveillance footage allegedly showed Henderson violently force the married mother of two into a dark GMC Terrain.
He was arrested the next day by US Marshals and refused to give police any information about Fletcher’s whereabouts, as law enforcement mounted a city-wide search.
DNA from a pair of Champion slide sandals recovered from the scene of the kidnapping were matched to Henderson, according to the police affidavit.
Her remains were found outside a vacant duplex on Monday afternoon.
Investigators have described her murder as an “isolated attack by a stranger”.
On Friday, thousands of women took part in events across America to complete the run that Fletcher started.
Funeral services for Fletcher are due to take place on Saturday.
Memphis police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new charges.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.