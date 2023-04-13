Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins attacked Elon Musk’s “reckless and irresponsible statements” about the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee at a press conference on Thursday.

Tech executive Nima Momeni, 38, was arrested on Thursday morning and booked into San Francisco County Jail on a murder charge, Ms Jenkins confirmed.

“I must point out that reckless and irresponsible statements like those contained in Mr Musk’s tweet that assume incorrect circumstances about Mr Lee’s death served to mislead the world in their perceptions of San Francisco and also negatively impact the pursuit of justice for victims of crime as it spreads misinformation at a time when the police are trying to solve a very difficult case,” Ms Jenkins said.

“He knew nothing about the facts of this case. Nobody did,” she added.

In the hours after Mr Lee’s death, Twitter CEO Elon Musk called on Ms Jenkins to take tougher action against violent criminals.

“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,” Mr Musk tweeted. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders Brooke Jenkins?”

Lee, the chief product officer at MobileCoin, had been visiting San Francisco for a tech conference from Miami when he was found with fatal stab wounds on outside a luxury high rise apartment on Main St.

According to the Mission Local, police believe Lee and Mr Momeni had been in a car together in the early hours of 4 April when a fight broke out between the pair.

Citing police sources, the news site alleges that the tech exceutive stabbed Lee twice outside the vehicle, and responding officers recovered a knife nearby.