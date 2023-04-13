Bob Lee murder – latest: Fellow tech executive suspect arrested in Cash App founder stabbing in San Francisco
Bob Lee was discovered in the Rincon Hill area of San Francisco with fatal stab wounds
Bob Lee, former Square chief technology officer and Cash App founder, killed in San Francisco
An arrest has reportedly been made in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
The arrest comes over a week after Lee was found bleeding out in San Francisco’s Rincon Hill neighbourhood just before 3am on 4 April. His last tragic moments as he stumbled, mortally wounded, down Main St in search of help were captured on surveillance footage.
According to Mission Local, a warrant was issued for an Emeryville man who was known to Lee and is a fellow tech executive. An arrest was made on Thursday morning.
The reported arrest has yet to be confirmed by the San Francisco Police Department.
Investigators had faced growing scrutiny over the pace of the investigation as critics used the case to attack San Francisco’s perceived failure to curb violent crime.
Over the weekend, Mayor London Breed hinted that there may be “surprising facts” in the case and urged the public not to jump to conclusions.
Bob Lee’s wife says stabbing suspect from Emeryville
Bob Lee’s wife says that the suspect in her husband’s killing is a man from Emeryville, California, reported KTVU.
“This is the first step toward justice,” Ms Lee said from her home in Miami, where Bob Lee had moved from Mill Valley, California, last year.
The news station said it was withholding the name of the suspect, given to them by Ms Lee, until authorities confirmed it.
Twitter users slam San Francisco crime narrative following arrest of tech executive
Twitter users slammed the narrative put forward by some that San Francisco is being taken over by violent crime after a tech executive was reportedly arrested in the killing of Bob Lee.
“It apparently was not a random big city street crime that the far-right made it out to be. San Francisco police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee. Suspect is acquaintance, & fellow tech executive, Lee was seen with in a car earlier,” Mike Sington wrote.
“Cops have arrested a *fellow tech executive* in the murder of Bob Lee??!? That’s going to change a lot of peoples narratives…” Clara Jeffrey added.
“So that whole news cycle about San Francisco crime was actually…..” Molly Jong-Fast said.
Fatal attack was not robbery or random mugging, report says
According to reports, the fatal attack was not a robbery attack or a random mugging.
The suspect was reportedly arrested at an address in Emeryville, a city in the Bay Area, early on Thursday.
The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
His final tragic moments as he stumbled, mortally wounded, down Main St in San Francisco’s downtown district in search of help were captured on surveillance footage.
Lee stabbed twice by fellow tech executive, report alleges
Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the suspect, but the Mission Local news site reports that the person worked in the tech industry and was known to Lee.
Lee, the chief product officer at MobileCoin, had been visiting San Francisco for a tech conference from Miami when he was fatally wounded.
According to the Mission Local, Lee and the suspect had been in a car together in the early hours of 4 April when a fight broke out between the pair.
Citing police sources, the news site alleges that the tech executive stabbed Lee twice outside the vehicle, and a knife was found nearby the 300 block of Main St where he was found by responding officers.
Fellow tech executive arrested in Bob Lee killing
San Francisco police have reportedly arrested a fellow tech executive in connection with the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Lee, 43, died in San Francisco General Hospital on Tuesday 4 April after being stabbed twice in the Rincon Hill neighbourhood of San Francisco.
His last tragic moments as he stumbled, mortally wounded, down Main St in San Francisco’s downtown district in search of help were captured on surveillance footage.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has more:
Bob Lee: Tech executive arrested in fatal stabbing of Cash App founder, report says
Suspect reportedly knew Cash App founder Bob Lee
Whole Foods shuts flagship San Francisco store amid fears for staff safety
Whole Foods is temporarily closing its flagship store in downtown San Francisco just one year after it opened due to concerns for staff safety.
The 65,000-square-foot store at Trinity Place in the Mid-Market neighbourhood shut its doors on Monday to “ensure the safety” of its employees, a Whole Foods spokesperson told The Independent.
The grocery store last year reduced its opening hours due to rampant theft and changed bathroom rules after staff found syringes and pipes in restrooms, The San Francisco Standard reported.
The city had been on edge after a series of violent incidents including the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee on 4 April.
The Whole Foods spokesperson added the closure was a “difficult decision”, and all staff would be transferred to nearby stores.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has more:
Whole Foods shuts San Francisco store amid safety fears after Cash App stabbing
Rampant theft and drug use in bathrooms led grocery giant to close flagship downtown San Francisco store
Mayor points to $25m in police overtime funding as concerns grow about public safety
San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke about the safety issues in the city on Saturday 8 April following the stabbing death of Mr Lee and the attack on the former fire commissioner.
Ms Breed was taking questions at the Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival, according to ABC7.
Regarding the perception among some that violent crime was taking over San Francisco, Ms Breed said that the city is taking steps to address the issue, such as $25m in funding for police overtime.
“It continues to allow us to do our jobs here and to make sure we’re not only out on the streets to respond to calls for service, but it provides us the ability to do these investigations around the clock,” Ms Breed said.
The city’s police department is more than 500 officers short but the mayor said more applications to join the force are coming in.
“We’re starting to see those applications come in,” she said, adding that a request has been sent to the federal government to help deal with the sale of drugs.
“It looks as though we are probably going to get some support from hopefully the state and federal government and we’ll be able to make that clear what that entails,” she said.
Supervisor Dean Preson represents the Tenderloin District.
“There were stabbings and shootings in my district the Tenderloin over this last week as well, including a homicide, this is obviously incredibly disturbing,” he said, according to ABC7.
The mayor added that “we need to really go aggressively against open-air drug dealing in the Tenderloin not just from a local level, but a state and federal level and I think when that support kicks in it’s going to be a new day in San Francisco”.
Mayor urges public to not jump ‘to conclusions about what they think is happening’
San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke about the safety issues in the city on Saturday 8 April following the stabbing death of Mr Lee and the attack on the former fire commissioner.
Ms Breed was taking questions at the Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival, according to ABC7.
“I want to start by making it clear that in both of these cases, the information is still not yet public – they’re under investigation,” she said.
She urged the public to not get ahead of the facts.
“When the facts of many of these cases come out, many people are going to be surprised,” the mayor said, adding that social media has been a platform where the safety in the city has been questioned.
“It has really heightened events like this as well as people jumping to conclusions about what they think is happening,” she said.
‘A small minority has tried to weaponize this tragedy,’ police commissioner says
The San Francisco police Commissioner Kevin Benedicto said at a meeting of the commission earlier this week that some social media users “are exploiting this horrific incident for political gain”.
“A small minority has tried to weaponize this tragedy to advance a narrative about a crime wave that just isn’t borne out by the data in San Francisco,” he added on Thursday, according to The New York Times.
“There are real problems about crime that need to be addressed in San Francisco,” he told the paper. “But you’re seeing people from tech, from certain political circles, who are trying to draw explicit connections to certain policies and elected officials when we don’t even yet know the facts of the case.”
Former fire commissioner badly injured in brutal attack in San Francisco
Former San Franciso fire commissioner Don Carmignani has undergone emergency skull surgery after being brutally beaten by a man armed with a metal pipe, his family said.
The 53-year-old was attacked around 7.20pm on Wednesday outside his parent’s home on Magnolia Stree in the Marina district,The San Francisco Chronicle reported.
A suspect, identified by police as 24-year-old Garret Doty, was arrested nearby shortly afterwards.
The vicious assault came a day after tech executive Bob Leewas stabbed to death in the city’s Rincon Hill neighbourhood. It has further fuelled anger and fear among residents about crime rates in the California city.
Read more:
Former fire commissioner badly injured in brutal attack in San Francisco
Brazen assault has further fuelled anxiety over crime in the city, police chief says