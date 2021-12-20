Video released of Epstein mansion raid as closing arguments made in Maxwell trial

Items found by police were sex toys and images of women

Gino Spocchia
Monday 20 December 2021 19:32
Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Court sees evidence from police raid of Epstein mansion

Prosecutors have made their closing arguments in the case against Jeffrey Epstein’s so called “partner in crime”, Ghislaine Maxwell, with footage of an FBI raid on his Florida mansion.

The hour-long video, released as part of the FBI’s investigation into the late financier in 2019, shows Palm Beach police entering Epstein’s home armed with pistols.

It was used again during the prosecution’s case against Ms Maxwell, in addition to a number of nude photos of young women, including that of Annie Farmer on Monday, the New York Post reported. 

Ms Farmer, who was underage the time she encountered Epstein, testified last week that she was asked to massage him by Ms Maxwell when she was assaulted. Many have made similar allegations.

Recommended

Ms Maxwell, aged 59, faces charges of facilitating Epstein’s abuse of underage girls, who prosecutors have alleged were recruited by the former British socialite. She has denied all claims.

The defence has meanwhile portrayed Ms Maxwell was an “innocent woman”, and attempted to paint her accusers as not credible, in closing arguments on Monday. The trial will shortly go to jury.

Items including sex toys, a massage table and a hanging portrait of Ms Maxwell were allegedly discovered inside the Palm Beach property belonging to Epstein, the Post reported. As were photos of women, some nude.

As the video shows, the sex toys were branded as “Twin Torpedos” and could be controlled remotely.

Palm Beach Sgt Michael Dawson earlier this month that he had been looking “for massage tables. We were looking for massage oils. We were looking for sex toys” when the raid was carried out in 2005.

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in