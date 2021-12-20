Ghislaine Maxwell a ‘sophisticated’ predator who exploited girls with ‘partner in crime’ Epstein, court hears

Gustaf Kilander
Monday 20 December 2021 14:48

In closing arguments of the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the prosecution told the court that Ms Maxwell was a “dangerous ... grown woman who preyed on vulnerable kids”.

“She targeted a girl whose father had just died. She targeted a girl whose mother was an alcoholic,” Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe said.

Ms Moe said Ms Maxwell was a “sophisticated” predator who “caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable”.

“The proof is in. It’s clear. It’s consistent and it points to only one conclusion: Maxwell is guilty,” she added, according to Law & Crime.

Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein “were partners in crime who exploited young girls together”, the assistant US attorney argued.

Ms Maxwell has been charged with two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity, one charge of sex trafficking of a minor and one charge of sex trafficking conspiracy. She also faces two charges of perjury that will be tried at a later date. She has denied all wrongdoing.

Epstein, Ms Maxwell former partner, died by suicide in August 2019 in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex crimes charges.

“Epstein liked underage girls. He liked to touch underage girls. Maxwell knew it,” Ms Moe said, adding that Ms Maxwell’s role was “crucial”.

The prosecutor said Ms Maxwell made Epstein’s “creepy” behaviour appear “legitimate” to the victims and that she would “silence” any “alarm bells”.

“Maxwell was the key to the whole operation,” Ms Moe added. “They were close. They were partners. They were rarely apart.”

The assistant US attorney showed the jury a range of photographs from over the years.

“They’re getting older. Their haircuts change,” she said. “That’s Maxwell massaging Epstein’s foot with her breasts. She’s smiling.”

This image of Ghislaine Maxwell , which has been shown to the court during the sex trafficking trial of Maxwell in the Southern District of New York . The British socialite is accused of preying on vulnerable young girls and luring them to massage rooms to be molested by Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004

(PA Media)

