Court hears four women met Ghislaine Maxwell as teens, accusing her as adults

Closing arguments in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial began on Monday as the just was shown intimate photos of the defendant and Jeffrey Epstein, including images of them swimming naked in a pool.

In a powerful closing for the defence, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe described Ms Maxwell as a “sophisticated” and “dangerous” predator who targeted vulnerable young girls.

“Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable,” Ms Moe said.

Ms Maxwell, who has pleaded not guilty to six charges, refused to take the stand in her own defence last week, telling US District Judge Alison Nathan: “Your honour, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no reason for me to testify.”

The defence presented its case over just two days, featuring only a handful of witnesses. They included a former assistant who testified that she had never seen Ms Maxwell or Epstein engage in inappropriate behaviour with girls.

The jury will be sent out for deliberation following Monday’s closing arguments.