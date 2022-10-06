Scrubs producer arrested on sexual assault charges

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scrubs producer Eric Weinberg has been arrested in Los Angeles on sexual assault charges amid allegations he targeted dozens of women over a seven year period.

Mr Weinberg, who was not working on the hit television series at the time of the allegations, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a Wednesday press conference.

His arrest followed a series of reports of sexual assault from women who told investigators the 62-year-old “lured” them in using his “Hollywood credentials” before assaulting them, said Mr Gascón.

The claims stem from five women during a period between 2014 and 2019. Scrubs ended in 2010.

“This is incredibly traumatic,” said Mr Gascón of the women, “they were victims of these horrible crimes, and sometimes we know that the system itself can be very traumatising and without them we would not be able to hold this suspect accountable”.

Mr Weinberg, who has been charged with 18 counts of sexual assault, was previously arrested in July on claims he allegedly committed several sexual assault between 2012 and 2019, but had been released on $3.2mm bail, as The Los Angeles Times reported.

On Wednesday, Mr Gascón criticised that decision and said society needed to “do more to protect women and girls” as the now-former Hollywood producer was handed a $5m bail, according to the Times.

“If you’re wealthy, you get to bail out. If you’re poor, you get to stay in regardless of the seriousness of the offence,” said the district attorney, adding: “Mr Weinberg was able to commit these crimes due to his power and wealth and privilege.”

Mr Gascón said investigators in the case believe there may be other victims of Mr Weinberg dating back to the 1990s and urged any such victims to come forward. An investigation is ongoing.

The 62-year-old is now facing multiple charges of sexual penetration by use of force, forceable rape, and sexual battery by restraint as well as forcible oral copulation, The Los Angeles Times reported.

An attorney for Mr Weinberg, Robin Sachs, has been approached for comment by The Independent. He previously told The Times in an unrelated child custody case that allegations of sexual assault against the former producer were a “blatant smear campaign”.

His arraignment was scheduled for 25 October.