Escaped Louisiana inmate captured after his own parents turned him in

An escaped Louisiana inmate has been captured after his own parents turned him in, authorities said on Sunday.

Kimmy Dauntain Jr, 17, escaped from the custody of state officials while on an escorted trip on Friday in Franklin, Louisiana, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The teen was being held on charges of simple battery, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder (accessory after the fact), according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials from the Office of Juvenile Justice said the teenager, who is from Orleans Parish, was captured by police after his parents turned him into Louisiana State Police custody on Sunday morning.

His capture brought a three-day manhunt to an end.

The 17-year-old’s escape from authorities is not the only time inmates have fled police custody in recent weeks.

Kimmy Dauntain Jr, who escaped from prison in Louisiana (St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)

In Arkansas, Noah Roush, 22, and Jatonia Bryant, 23, were discovered missing 36 hours after their escape from the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center on 22 January.

Roush, who was being held on probable cause for residential burglary and theft of property and is also a homicide suspect, was captured three days later, while Bryant, who was being held on probable cause for capital murder, was captured on 29 January.

Jefferson County authorities said the two men were able to escape as a result of failed head counts by the jail staff.

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, 17-year-old Shane Pryor escaped from custody during a medical transport on 24 January.

Philadelphia police and the United States Marshals Service said Pryor, who is a suspect in a 2020 killing, was captured on a bus in Philadelphia four days later.

Pryor was being taken to a hospital for a hand injury when he escaped, police previously said.

An 18-year-old was arrested on 26 January for allegedly helping Pryor escape.

Last year, convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante was on the run for two weeks after escaping from a prison in Pennsylvania – days after he was sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao.

He reportedly told investigators he evaded capture by staying in the woods where he survived by eating watermelon.