Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante has revealed how he survived almost two weeks on the run from law enforcement, following his dramatic capture by a police dog called Yoda.

US Marshall Robert Clark told ABC News that the convicted killer was very candid after he was captured on Wednesday morning.

He told investigators how he evaded capture and survived in the woods by eating watermelon.

“He stated he intended to carjack somebody in the next 24 hours and that he was going to head north to Canada,” Mr Clark said. “He said on multiple occasions law enforcement officers almost stepped on him, [that] we were only five or six feet away.”

Pennsylvania officials said that tactical teams closed in on Cavalcante on Wednesday morning and the inmate began to crawl through heavy underbrush to get away. Yoda, a four-year-old Belgium Malinois, then set out to subdue Cavalcante, who was pictured with a bloody face following a dog bite.

Following his capture, officers were seen taking a group photo with him – something that officers have since come under fire for.

Cavalcante escaped Chester County Prison on 31 August – days after he was sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.