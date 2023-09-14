Danelo Cavalcante planned carjacking to flee to Canada before capture - latest updates
Cavalcante was left with a bloody face after suffering a dog bite from four-year-old Yoda – as he was captured after almost two weeks on the run
Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante has revealed how he survived almost two weeks on the run from law enforcement, following his dramatic capture by a police dog called Yoda.
US Marshall Robert Clark told ABC News that the convicted killer was very candid after he was captured on Wednesday morning.
He told investigators how he evaded capture and survived in the woods by eating watermelon.
“He stated he intended to carjack somebody in the next 24 hours and that he was going to head north to Canada,” Mr Clark said. “He said on multiple occasions law enforcement officers almost stepped on him, [that] we were only five or six feet away.”
Pennsylvania officials said that tactical teams closed in on Cavalcante on Wednesday morning and the inmate began to crawl through heavy underbrush to get away. Yoda, a four-year-old Belgium Malinois, then set out to subdue Cavalcante, who was pictured with a bloody face following a dog bite.
Following his capture, officers were seen taking a group photo with him – something that officers have since come under fire for.
Cavalcante escaped Chester County Prison on 31 August – days after he was sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.
After catching escaped murderer, officers took a photo with him. Experts say that was inappropriate
A group photo of about two dozen law officers in tactical gear posing with escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante minutes after his capture Wednesday in southeastern Pennsylvania drew criticism from policing reform advocates and some members of the public.
The moment of the photo was captured by a KYW-TV television news helicopter. It showed the officers and federal agents gathered in a half circle around the handcuffed escapee for a photo before loading him into an armoured vehicle.
Policing experts said the celebratory moment after the gruelling 14-day search for the armed suspect was inappropriate and dehumanizing. But at least one leader of the operation said he wasn’t bothered by it.
When asked about the criticism at a news conference Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police Lt Col George Bivens focused on the officer’s hard work under trying circumstances.
“They’re proud of their work,” Bivens said. “I’m not bothered at all by the fact that they took a photograph with him in custody.”
Policing experts said the practice of snapping photos, especially after a successful arrest, is not uncommon but has become more prevalent with the advent of smart phones. While many law enforcement agencies have tried to create conduct guidelines for social media use including barring posts to personal pages while wearing a uniform or from conducting on-duty activities, experts say those rules do not exist everywhere and are inconsistent.
“There’s not standards or uniformity in those policies. What we have here is a galvanizing act that might start a debate,” Adam Scott Wandt, an associate professor of public policy at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Associated Press.
“From a policing ethics point of view, a police officer taking a picture on the street and putting it on social media or doing it as a celebratory or retaliatory thing is not OK,” Wandt said. “As an attorney, it is an evidentiary problem being created here too. It’s a dangerous practice for a police officer to create evidence on a scene and not properly turn it over to the prosecutor.”
AP
Prison escape charges and a Brazil trial: What comes next for Danelo Cavalcante?
Just hours after his arrest, Cavalcante was hit with new charges stemming from his jailbreak. He is already serving life in prison for the April 2021 brutal murder of his former ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, 33.
Now, Brazilian prosecutors are also preparing to pursue a trial against Cavalcante in connection with a 2017 murder that the murder convict is accused of.
Here’s what comes next for Cavalcante:
Cavalcante has been charged with felony escape over the prison break
Store manager recounts Cavalcante’s arrest
Jim Martin, the manager of a Little’s John Deere dealership, said that Cavalcante’s arrest took place just outside of his business.
“We saw them checking the tree lines and out of nowhere everybody started congregating back by the shed and then we saw him walk him up,” Mr Martin told NBC 10. “One camouflage had his rifle and walked him up and EMS started working on him in the parking lot.”
Cavalcante was hiding under logs in a shed when he was surprised by law enforcement.
Officials will hold town halls for Chester County residents following Cavalcante’s capture
According to The Unionville Times, the Chester County Commissioners will hold town hall meetings with residents of the area where the manhunt for Cavalcante took place between 31 August and 13 September.
The town halls will take place on 18 and 20 September, and officials are expected to provide updates on security enhancement at Chester County Prison as well as offer counselling services for residents.
“The nightmare of the past two weeks may have concluded with the capture of Cavalcante, but there are many questions that we know our residents have, especially those who live close to the prison,” commissioners said in a statement to The Unionville Times.
“These Town Hall events will serve to provide an update on prison security and emergency communication and will also give us the chance to listen to residents and answer their questions.
“We stand ready to bring the resources of Chester County to bear, to support residents as they process and recover from this incident.”
How did Cavalcante elude law enforcement for two weeks?
Cavalcante escaped Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania back on 31 August after he was handed a life sentence for murdering his former girlfriend.
It was not until almost two weeks later – on the morning of 13 September – that the escaped prisoner was finally back in handcuffs, after he was captured by a tactical team and police K-9 in a wooded area.
Since his capture, investigators have now revealed that Cavalcante complied with their questions and told them various details about his time on the run from the police.
The Independent’s Amelia Neath reports:
How Danelo Cavalcante survived for two weeks on the run
US Marshall said the escaped convict was ‘brutally honest’ when interrogated about his life on the run
Danelo Cavalcante hit with new charges over prison break
Danelo Cavalcante has been hit with new charges over his prison break which sparked a dramatic two-week manhunt,.
The convicted killer was captured on Wednesday after breaking out of Chester County Prison back on 31 August.
While he is already facing life in prison for murder, he has now also been charged with felony escape over the prison break.
On Wednesday, he made a brief court appearance where he was denied bail.
He is expected to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing on 27 September.