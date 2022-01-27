Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley is planning to plead insanity over the deadly massacre that killed four students.

Court documents, filed by his attorneys on Thursday, state that the 15-year-old suspected gunman “intends to assert the defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense and gives notice of his intention to claim such a defense.”

Mr Crumbley will now be required to undergo a psychiatric exam ahead of a trial.

The teenager is charged with 24 counts including four counts of first-degree murder and one count of terrorism over the 30 November mass shooting at Oxford High School, after he allegedly took a handgun to school and murdered his classmates.

Four students were killed in the attack - Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17 - and seven other people were wounded.

Prosecutors said Mr Crumbley exited a bathroom in the school with a firearm which his parents had bought for him as an early Christmas present just days earlier.

The suspect then allegedly opened fire on his fellow students in the hallway as students were changing classes.

He surrendered to law enforcement officers as they arrived on the scene.