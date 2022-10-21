Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school shooting last year is expected to plead guilty.

Prosecutors announced the developments in the case against Ethan Crumbley, 16, and said he is expected to enter his plea on Monday, the Associated Press reported. Crumbley, then 15, opened fire at Oxford High School, where he attended, on 30 November 2021, killing four students and injuring seven others.

“We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism and the prosecutor has notified the victims,” Oakland county chief assistant prosecutor David Williams said in a statement.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.