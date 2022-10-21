Police search for three suspects as two dead and officer shot on Washington tribal reservation
Officer recovering from injuries
Police in Washington state are on the hunt for three suspects after two were found dead on a tribal reservation and a responding officer was shot.
The Colville Tribal Police Department told The Associated Press they responded to a call on Thursday in Keller, west of Spokane, finding two bodies.
A responding officer, who the department said came across a vehicle leaving the scene, was shot in the arm and is now recovering well from his injuries.
Police have identified two of the suspects so far, Curry Pinkam and Zachary Holt.
Local police and sheriff’s deputies, as well as the FBI, Border Patrol, and Washington State Police are assisting in the search.
Schools in the towns of Nespelem, Keller, Wilbur, and Creston are closed amid the ongoing investigation.
“Right now, our hearts are heavy, and we are in support of the entire Keller Community,” the school district covering Wilbur and Creston wrote on its Instagram page.
This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.