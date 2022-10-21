Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police search for three suspects as two dead and officer shot on Washington tribal reservation

Officer recovering from injuries

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Friday 21 October 2022 19:42

Police in Washington state are on the hunt for three suspects after two were found dead on a tribal reservation and a responding officer was shot.

The Colville Tribal Police Department told The Associated Press they responded to a call on Thursday in Keller, west of Spokane, finding two bodies.

A responding officer, who the department said came across a vehicle leaving the scene, was shot in the arm and is now recovering well from his injuries.

Police have identified two of the suspects so far, Curry Pinkam and Zachary Holt.

Local police and sheriff’s deputies, as well as the FBI, Border Patrol, and Washington State Police are assisting in the search.

Schools in the towns of Nespelem, Keller, Wilbur, and Creston are closed amid the ongoing investigation.

“Right now, our hearts are heavy, and we are in support of the entire Keller Community,” the school district covering Wilbur and Creston wrote on its Instagram page.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in