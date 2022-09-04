Police search for suspects in multiple, random stabbings across Saskatchewan

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police are searching for a pair of men they believe may have stabbed multiple people across several locations in the province.

The stabbings occurred at several locations, including at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, according to Calgary City News. Police believe the victims were chosen at random.

Police are trying to find Damien and Myles Sanderson, who are reportedly driving a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.

The RCMP considers the men suspects in the stabbings. Police have warned people in the Regina area to "take precautions" and consider sheltering in place.

"Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies, or info to 911," they said in a Twitter post.

Police describe Damien as 5 foot 7, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Myles is described as 6 foot 1 and 240 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

The men have reportedly been spotted in Regina and Melfort. Police are asking that the "dangerous persons" alert be extended beyond Saskatchewan to Manitoba and Alberta provinces.

Three medical helicopters were dispatched, two from Saskatoon and one from Regina, to assist with first response efforts.

The Saskatoon crew triaged victims at the scene of one of the stabbings, and a second brought a doctor to help lead the response, reported CBC News.

At least three patients were taken for treatment at hospitals by air, and one was taken by ground ambulance to a hospital in Saskatoon. Police have not confirmed a total number of victims.

Anne Lindemann, a spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Health Authority told CBC News in an email that it has put out a call for additional staff to help treat an "influx of casualties."

The SHA did not confirm the number of victims but did say multiple people were being treated at several sites.

"As with any incident with a high number of casualties, our emergency preparedness teams are responding to the evolving needs to ensure patients are triaged and cared for appropriately," the hospital said in a statement.