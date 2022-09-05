Saskatchewan stabbings – live: Manhunt continues for two suspects as death toll rises to 10
Rolling coverage as Canadian police search for pair of suspects
At least 10 people are dead and another 15 are hospitalised amid a stabbing spree in 13 locations throughout the province of Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said in a press conference on Sunday.
Police said the victims were a mix of those chosen at random and some specifically targeted.
Officers are trying to find suspects Damien and Myles Sanderson, who are reportedly driving a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.
“We don’t know if they have changed their vehicle,” the RCMP commissioner said during Sunday’s briefing.
Weldon resident Diane Shier said she was in her garden on Sunday when she saw first responders nearby. She learned that her neighbour, a senior who lived with his grandson, was killed, she told the Toronto Star.
“I am very upset because I lost a good neighbour,” she said, declining to name the individual out of respect for their family’s privacy.
Senior citizen describes chilling encounter with a possible suspect
Doreen Lees, an 89-year woman from Weldon, Canada told the Associated Press that said she and her daughter thought they saw one of the suspects when a car came barreling down her street early in the morning as her daughter was having coffee on her deck.
Ms Lees claimed that a man approached them and said that he was hurt and needed help. Once the woman’s daughter said that she will call for help, the man ran away.
“He wouldn’t show his face. He had a big jacket over his face. We asked his name and he kind of mumbled his name twice and we still couldn’t get it,” Ms Lees said. “He said his face was injured so bad he couldn’t show it.”
She described the man as “kind of a little wobbly”.
Manhunt continues as RCMP identify two suspects
Canadian authorities have identified two suspects – Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson – and have advised the public to take appropriate precautions.
The pair are believed to be armed and dangerous and travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI.
Mr Damien is described as five feet seven inches tall, about 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Mr Myles is six feet and one inch tall, about 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the police description.
In Regina, police asks residents to ‘shelter in place’
Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP has asked people to remain vigilant as the suspects’ location and direction is still unknown. “We don’t know if they have changed their vehicle,” she said.
“At this stage in our investigation, we believe some victims have been targeted by the suspect and others have been attacked randomly.”
Police are also asking Regina residents to consider sheltering in place. RCMP said residents should be careful about allowing others into their homes. They have also been advised not to pick up hitchhikers and not approach suspicious persons.
RCMP issues multi-province alert as suspects remain at large
Royal Canadian Mounted Police issued a multi-province alert on Sunday and urged residents to watch for a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan licence 119 MPI, saying the two male suspects are believed to be in that vehicle.
Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP told the media that they have extended the alert to Manitoba and Alberta as the suspects are still at large.“At this point in time, we have no indication they travelled to another province,” she however said. And added: “We are currently actively looking for [them], dedicating maximum resources to this.”
Justin Trudeau vows justice for 'abhorrent' attacks
Justin Trudeau has vowed to bring the perpetrators of “abhorrent” violence in which 10 were killed and 15 injured, to justice.
In a statement issued late on Sunday, the Canadian prime minister said: “I am shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks today in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured many more.”
He continued: “As this is an unfolding situation, I encourage everyone in the area to listen to the advice of law enforcement to take shelter and follow the proper precautions.” He added: “Those responsible for today’s abhorrent attacks must be fully brought to justice.”
‘Attackers stole my brother’s SUV'
A resident of the James Smith Cree Nation claims that the black Nissan Rogue reportedly being driven by the stabbing suspects was stolen from her brother.
Tiaraa Twist, who lives in Kinisto, Saskatchewan, said on Facebook that the attackers had kicked open her little sister’s door, entered their home, and stolen her brother’s SUV.
”This is forever gonna traumatise me,” she wrote. “I’m so f***ing glad my little sister wasn’t home as her room was the first room to get her door kicked open...
”We can care less about the vehicle, but let these monsters be caught.”
Fake reports claim suspects were ‘Antifa terrorists'
A fake report is circulating that Damian and Myles Sanderson are dead and were “terrorists” motivated by left-wing ideology.
The Vancouver Times, a supposedly “satirical” news website with a history of posting hoax news, claimed that the two suspects in the Saskatchewan stabbings were “involved with [the] violent terrorist group Antifa” and had “Antifa flags and communist literature in their vehicle”.
The outlet also alleged, without citing any named sources, that “the Trudeau government is pressuring the media not to report on the deaths of the suspects, or their links to Antifa”.
As far as we know, these claims are simply made up. The Vancouver Times claims in its about page to be “satirical”, but its actual news articles give no hint of that.
Map of the attacks
Here’s a map of where the attacks happened on Sunday.
Cree nation declares state of emergency
Many of today’s stabbings happened on land belonging to indigenous peoples of Canada, namely the James Smith First Nation of the Plains Cree.
Now the nation has declared a state of emergency in response to the killings, effective until the end of the month.
“In response to the mass casualties and critical incident of 4 September, the joint chiefs and councils of the James Smith Cree Nation do hereby declare a local state of emergency effective from 12pm,” said a statement signed by chiefs Wally Burns, Calvin Sanderson, and Robert Head.
The nation takes its name from Chief James Smith, who signed a treaty with Queen Victoria in her capacity as queen of Canada in 1876.
Extra police posted at Regina football game
Extra police officers have been deployed to protect a Labour Day gridiron football game happening in Regina tonight.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are currently playing against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium, with 17 points each at the time of writing.
The team said it had been monitoring the situation and had called in more offiers to the stadium, the surrounding area, and a nearby "party in the park" for fans.
“In every situation, the club works hard to provide the safest and most enjoyable game day possible. With that in mind, fans attending the Labour Day Classic at Mosaic Stadium will see an increased presence of law enforcement on the footprint.”
