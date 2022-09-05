Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men are suspected to have carried out a spate of stabbings across Saskatchewan in one of the deadliest mass killings in Canada’s history.

At 5.40am on Sunday, Royal Canadian Mounted Police in northern Saskatchewan received multiple 911 calls about reported stabbings taking place across the James Smith Cree Nation, a First Nation composed of three communities which is located about 300km north of the province’s capital of Regina.

After an initial dangerous persons alert was sent to people in the small northern community at shortly after 7am, a follow-up alert confirmed the names of the two suspects wanted in the attacks that left at least 10 people dead and another 15 injured.

Myles Sanderson, 30, and Damien Sanderson, 31, were identified by police as the two suspects who they believe carried out a series of knife attacks at 13 different sites between James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, a small village that lies about 25km to the southeast of where the first attacks were reported.

Here’s what we know so far about the suspects:

This combination of images shown during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, shows Damien Sanderson, left, and Myles Sanderson (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

Who are Myles and Damien Sanderson?

Photographs shared by authorities of the two suspects flared out across social media as the manhunt continued overnight into Monday morning.

Damien Sanderson is described as a 31-year-old male, 5ft 7in, weighing 155lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is a 30-year-old male, 6ft 1in and 240lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Thirty-year-old Myles Sanderson was reportedly listed as “unlawfully at large” by Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers in May, Reuters reported. No further details were included in that release, about why he was wanted.

“If they are listening, I would like to ask them to turn themselves in to police,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said at a news conference in the province’s capital of Regina on Sunday afternoon.

The Prince Albert Police Service and Regina Police Service were said to be assisting Saskatchewan RCMP in searching for the two suspects.

From Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, located about 60km west of James Smith Cree Nation, to the capital of Regina, police have set up multiple checkpoints with officers checking for mandatory identification at each crossing.

There has been no named motive behind the attacks from authorities, but the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief, Bobby Cameron, hinted in a release that he believes drugs to have played a role,The Globe and Mail reported.

“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the chiefs and councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people,” Mr Cameron said.

Authorities say they “have no indication they travelled to another province,” but officers had extended the dangerous persons alert to both neighbouring Alberta and Manitoba by midmorning on Sunday.

They have no evidence to support that the men have changed vehicles, and their last known getaway car was described as a black Nissan Rogue SUV with Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI.

At around 11.20am on Sunday, an alert was sent to the public that indicated that the pair of suspects were last seen driving on a city street in Regina and law enforcement maintains their suspicion that the pair are continuing to hideout somewhere in the city.

In a Monday update, Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said that his department and the RCMP used maximum resources throughout the night to continue the manhunt for the pair into early hours of the morning, but their search proved fruitless.

“Despite ongoing relentless efforts through the night by both the RCMP and the Regina Police Service to locate these two individuals, they have not yet been located. And so efforts continue,” the chief said, noting that a “fresh set of investigators” would be arriving on Monday morning to take over the investigation for the rest of the day.

“We will not stop this investigation until we have those two safely in custody.”

Authorities made a plea for anyone with information to come forward to their local police force but emphasised that if people suspect that they’ve seen or encountered the men, to exercise caution as they are expected to be armed and dangerous.

“We know, we are confident that someone out there knows the whereabouts of these two and has information that would be valuable to the police,” said Chief Bray in the Monday morning Twitter video. “I urge you to get in touch with your local police service to let us know.”