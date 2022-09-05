Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour Day weekend took a deadly turn in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan after a spate of “abhorrent” stabbings left at least 10 dead and another 15 injured, while authorities issued a dangerous persons alert across the western half of the country as the suspects remained at large.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a news conference later on Sunday that there were 13 attack sites identified throughout the James Smith Cree Nation. They believe some of the stabbings to have been targeted while others were seemingly random.

“It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said at a news conference in the province’s capital of Regina on Sunday afternoon.

The two suspects wanted in the brazen attack, who remained at large as of Monday morning, were identified by authorities as Myles Sanderson, 30, and Damien Sanderson, 31.

Here’s what we know about the attacks so far:

This combination of images shown during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, shows Damien Sanderson, left, and Myles Sanderson (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

Who are suspects Myles and Damien Sanderson?

A manhunt is currently underway for Myles and Damien Sanderson, who are suspected of to carrying out the string of stabbings.

Police said they were unable to disclose the relationship between the two men, as it was part of their ongoing investigation.

Authorities said in their latest press briefing that they believe the two men to be armed and dangerous and encourage people to not approach them if they suspect they’ve come across either suspect.

Photographs shared by authorities of the two suspects flared out across social media as the manhunt continued overnight into Monday morning.

Damien Sanderson is described as a 31-year-old male, 5ft 7in, weighing 155lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is a 30-year-old male, 6ft 1in and 240lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Thirty-year-old Myles Sanderson was reportedly listed as “unlawfully at large” by Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers in May, Reuters reported. No further details were included in that release, however, about why he was wanted.

“If they are listening, I would like to ask them to turn themselves in to police,” said Ms Blackmore.

The men are believed to be driving a black Nissan Rogue SUV with Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI and are thought to still be in Regina, but officers acknowledged that their location and direction of travel are unknown.

“At this point in time, we have no indication they travelled to another province,” said Ms Blackmore.

In a follow up message shared on social media at around 8pm local time on Sunday night, Regina police Chief Evan Bray confirmed that there was an active manhunt still underway for the two suspects, with authorities now believing that the pair were still in the city of Regina.

“An active, focused investigation will continue until they are located and taken into custody,” Chief Bray said.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray speaks during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 (The Canadian Press)

How did the stabbings unfold?

The attacks interrupted a busy holiday weekend in the western province when many had planned family activities or were looking forward to attending the sold-out Canadian Football League game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Police responded to the first call of an attack at 5.40am local time on Sunday, when the RCMP Divisional Operational Communications Center (DOCC), received multiple calls about stabbings at multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation.

The First Nation, which is located approximately 300km north of the province’s capital, comprises three communities, including the Peter Chapman Band and the Chakastaypasin Band.

Police confirmed later those 13 attacks took place at the First Nation and Weldon, which lies about 25km to the southeast of the first attack.

Canadian police say multiple people are dead in 13 locations at two communities in Saskatchewan.

RCMP issued their first dangerous persons alert at 7.12am local time to residents of the James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding communities, alerting them to the fact that there had been multiple stabbings committed by two male suspects. The alert also asked the public to seek immediate shelter and shelter in place.

By 8.20am, the RCMP had extended the dangerous persons alert to the entire province and the identities of the two men, Myles and Damian Sanderson, were released to the public alongside identifying photos with information about the vehicle police believed the pair had used to escape.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 (AP)

By midmorning, officers had extended the dangerous persons alert once more to incorporate the bordering provinces of Alberta and Manitoba, and then a fifth alert was issued at 12.06 alerting residents that the pair had been seen driving on a city street in Regina at around 11.20am.

In response to the attacks, which police described as both targeted and random, the chiefs and councillors of James Smith First Nation declared a state of emergency at around 5pm local time.

“JSCN call this state of emergency to the attention of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC), Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA), Athabasca Health Authority (AHA), Canadian Red Cross, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), Health Canada’s First Nations and Inuit Health Branch (FNIHB), and the Ministry of Health-Province of Saskatchewan,” the statement from the three communities read.

Two Emergency Operations Centres were set up to help provide additional health support to the communities, it added.

Authorities in the province reiterated throughout Sunday that they were dedicated “maximum resources” to locating the wanted men.

An investigator in protective equipment works at a crime scene in Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 (The Canadian Press)

“We are currently actively looking for [them], dedicating maximum resources to this,” said RCMP Assistant Commissioner Blackmore on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s Labour Day attack in the prairie province ranks as one of Canada’s deadliest acts of mass violence.

Investigators enter a house at the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 (The Canadian Press)

The country’s most deadly gun rampage occurred in 2020, shortly after the country went into lockdown as a result of the then early emerging Covid-19 pandemic. Over the course of 18 hours, a man in the country’s east coast province of Nova Scotia carried out multiple shootings between 18 April and 19 April.

In that attack, Gabriel Wortman, as he was later identified by authorities, killed 22 people and injured three others before he was shot and killed by the RCMP.

Who are the victims?

The victims of the attack have yet to be identified by authorities, but online and in local news reports, friends and family from within the small tight knit communities began to emerge with details about the people who were killed in the brazen attack.

Lana Head, a mother of two, was said to be among the 10 victims killed in the deadly stabbing spree. Head’s former partner, Michael Brett Burns, and the father of their two daughters, said in an interview with Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) that she and her new partner, who he did not identify, died from their wounds on Sunday.

“I’m hurt for all this loss,” he said, describing how the community continued to mourn and were guarding their privacy in this particularly vulnerable moment.

Residents of village Weldon in Saskatchewan identified 77-year-old Wes Petterson among the victims.

The Associated Press quoted a woman named Ruby Works as saying that Petterson was her uncle.

“He didn’t do anything. He didn’t deserve this. He was a good, kind-hearted man. I’ve known him since I was just a little girl,” said Ms Works. “No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They’re going to be terrified to open their door.”

Elected officials across the country, both provincial and federal, offered up their condolences to the families and friends of the victims attacked in the seemingly random and unprovoked attack.

“There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss caused by this senseless violence. All of Saskatchewan grieves with the victims and their families,” wrote Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Twitter on Sunday night.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to address the horror that unfolded in the country’s prairie province on Sunday, writing: “The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground.”

A spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), confirmed in an email to CBC Saskatchewan that the health authorities had initiated its emergency response process to respond to the onslaught of casualties in the area, which included tapping into staff from neighbouring regions.

“As with any incident with a high number of casualties, our emergency preparedness teams are responding to the evolving needs to ensure patients are triaged and cared for appropriately,” said spokesperson Anne Lindemann in an emailed statement to the Canadian news outlet.

Ms Lindemann was unable to provide exact figures for the number of people being treated at the hospital but did say that there were “multiple people” being treated and cared for at sites throughout the region.

Police had earlier stated that though they reported that at least 15 people had been injured, that tally could be higher as individuals could’ve taken themselves to hospital without law enforcement’s knowledge.

The multi-agency-involved manhunt for the pair of wanted men forced law enforcement agencies throughout Saskatchewan to set up checkpoints, with Manitoba and Alberta authorities also being alerted to be on the lookout for the described getaway vehicle.

The Prince Albert Police Service and Regina Police Service were said to be assisting Saskatchewan RCMP in searching for the two suspects.

From Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, located about 60km to the west of James Smith Cree Nation, to the capital of Regina, police have set up multiple checkpoints with officers checking for mandatory identification at each crossing.

Authorities have yet to release a motive behind the attack, but Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron hinted in a release that he believes drugs to have played a role, The Globe and Mail reported.

“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the chiefs and councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people,” Mr Cameron said.

The pair of men are still at large, and police are asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to come forward or call 911.