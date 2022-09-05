A series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, authorities said on Sunday (4 September).

Police are looking for two suspects, named as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30.

They have been described by police as armed and dangerous.

The stabbings took place in several locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, north-east of Saskatoon.

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, says he is “shocked and devastated” by the attacks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.