A spate of “abhorrent” stabbings in Canada’s western Saskatchewan province led to the deaths of 11 people, including one of the suspects, and 18 wounded victims.

The stabbing spree took place across 13 locations throughout Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

At 5.40am on Sunday (4 September), a police outpost in Saskatchewan received a call about a stabbing in James Smith Cree Nation.

By 7.15am, authorities across Saskatchewan had received multiple such calls and were forced to issue their first “dangerous persons” alert to James Smith Cree Nation and the surrounding communities.

On Wednesday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP released the names of all the victims killed in the brazen Sunday morning attacks, noting that they represented a mix of those chosen at random and some specifically targeted.

The individuals who died ranged in age from 23 to 78 and they include: Thomas Burns, Carol Burns, Gregory Burns, Lydia Gloria Burns, Bonnie Burns, Earl Burns, Lana Head, Christian Head, and Robert Sanderson of the James Smith Cree Nation, and Wesley Petterson of Weldon.

Officers are now engaged in a province-wide manhunt, trying to find the last suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, after they confirmed that his brother, Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead on Monday morning.

Damien’s wounds did not appear to be self-inflicted and he was found in a heavily grassed area of the James Smith Cree Nation near a house that police were examining as part of the investigation on Monday.

Police are still on the lookout for the vehicle they believe Myles used to getaway, which is described as a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.

Here are all the victims who were killed on Sunday that authorities, families and friends identified over the past few days:

Wesley “Wes” Petterson, 78, of Weldon

Wesley Petterson, 78, died in Weldon after a series of stabbing attacks were carried out on Sunday 4 September 2022 (RCMP)

Residents of village Weldon in Saskatchewan identified 78-year-old Wes Petterson among the victims.

The Associated Press quoted a woman named Ruby Works as saying that Petterson was her uncle. “He didn’t do anything. He didn’t deserve this. He was a good, kind-hearted man. I’ve known him since I was just a little girl,” she said.

Ms Works said the news of the 78-year-old widower’s death has shaken the community. “No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They’re going to be terrified to open their door,” she was quoted as saying.

She remembered her uncle as someone who loved his cats and was proud of his homemade Saskatoon berry jam. She also called him a helpful man who used to go out of his way to assist his neighbours.

Another resident of Weldon, Robert Rush, described Petterson as a man who “wouldn’t hurt a fly”.

Mr Rush said Petterson’s adult grandson was in the basement at the time when the suspects stabbed him. The grandson later called the police. “He stayed down there until they were gone,” Mr Rush added.

Lana Head, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation

Lana Head, 31, a mother of two, was identified as one of the 10 victims killed during the Saskatchewan stabbings by her former partner, APTN reported (Facebook/Lana Head)

Lana Head, a 49-year-old mother of two, was among one of the first victims to be identified by family. Her partner, who wasn’t identified, was also reported to have been killed.

Head’s former partner Michael Brett Burns told local news channel APTN News that she and her current partner died of their wounds.

He was quoted as saying: “It’s sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives. I’m hurt for all this loss.”

Mr Burns said the community was grieving and added that he had spent the Sunday morning at Melfort Hospital comforting some members of the family.

On Head’s Facebook page, tributes for the 49-year-old began pouring in as the news of her death began to ripple through the community.

“Still reeling as to what happened at JS. In total disbelief that were taken from this world in that horror,” wrote Teresa Stewart on Head’s Facebook wall. “I will miss our chats and seeing your chipmunk cheek smile May you be guided into the spirit world wrapped in comfort, peace and love.”

“I love you and say prayers for your children, grandchildren, your family. I am going to miss your sweet hello’s and messages. I will forever cherish your sweet demeanour and caring ways,” wrote Jenn Sanderson on the mother’s Facebook wall.

In several Facebook posts, Mr Burns shared messages commemorating his children’s mother.

“You will be missed dearly Lana. Thank you for beautiful daughters and granddaughters,” he wrote earlier in the day on Sunday. Later in the evening, he added: “Oh my goodness i just hurt and tonight i cry alone.”

Earl Burns, 66, of James Smith Cree Nation

Earl Burns, one of the victims killed in Sunday’s stabbing attack in Saskatchewan, was identified by the Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association as being a veteran who served with Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry in the Canadian Armed Forces (Facebook/Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association)

The Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association (SFNVA) confirmed on Facebook that one of their veterans, Earl Burns, was one of the victims killed in the brutal attacks carried out in two northern Saskatchewan communities on Sunday.

“The SFNVA is sending out our most sincere condolences to the Burns Family on the loss of our Veteran late Earl Burns,” the group wrote, noting that Burns had been a member of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

His son, Earl Burns Jr, seemed to also confirm his father’s death in a post shared on Facebook, where numerous friends and relatives extended their condolences for his loss.

“My heart is broken so bad I still needed you,” wrote Burns’ son on Sunday night.

Lydia “Gloria” Burns, 61, of James Smith Cree Nation

Lydia “Gloria” Burns, 61, died on James Smith Cree Nation acting a first responder during the spate of stabbing attacks that took place in northern Saskatchewan on 4 September 2022 (RCMP)

Lydia “Gloria” Burns, 61, was another one of the victims to have died on Sunday, CBC reported. The 61-year-old first responder was killed in James Smith Cree Nation while responding to a crisis call during the stabbing spree, her siblings told the Canadian broadcaster.

In a post shared on Facebook, the son of the 61-year-old described how he commemorated his mother’s memory by participating in a ceremonial dance after learning of her tragic death.

“My mom was protecting a young man while he was being attacked and she lost her life in the process,” wrote her son. “I cannot explain how I’m feeling at this point but I know it’s just like my mom to protect that young man. She would’ve done the same for any of us and she would’ve done the same for the man who has taken her life,” he added, before noting that she was “an amazing women” who “never held hate against anyone”.

Bonnie Burns, 48, and Gregory Burns, 28, of James Smith Cree Nation

Bonnie Burns, 48, of James Smith Cree Nation died on Sunday 4 September 2022 in a series of stabbing attacks that took place throughout northern Saskatchewan (RCMP)

The brother of the 62-year-old first responder, Brian Burns, confirmed in an interview with The Globe and Mail that he had not only a sister who died in the attack, but also his wife, Bonnie Burns, and his 28-year-old son Gregory Burns.

Gregory Burns, 28, died alongside his mother, Bonnie, on Sunday 4 September 2022 (RCMP)

Brian Burns relayed in that same interview that his 11-year-old son, Dayson, was also stabbed in the attack and was injured but was released from hospital on Monday with stitches.

“My oldest son Gregory aka Jones dad loves you I’m sorry for not being their to protect you all my heart is in pieces,” the father posted on his Facebook on Monday, which was followed by an earlier post commemorating his deceased wife: “we were supposed to grow old together n I was supposed to go first not you but I will always love.”

Christian Head, 54, and Robert Sanderson, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation

Christian Head, 54, of the James Smith Cree Nation was killed on Sunday 4 September 2022 in a series of stabbings that took place throughout northern Saskatchewan (RCMP)

Two of the other victims identified by RCMP on Wednesday were 54-year-old Christian Head and 49-year-old Robert Sanderson, both residents of James Smith Cree Nation.

A friend who played pool with the two men described the pair as “really good characters” from the time she spent with them while they were living out in Prince Alberta, Saskatchewan 20 years ago.

Robert Sanderson, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation was killed on Sunday 4 September 2022 in a series of stabbing attacks that took place throughout northern Saskatchewan, Canada (RCMP)

“These are my 2 pool friends that were murdered in James Smith Cree Nation yesterday. Rest in Peace Christian Head aka (chicken) and Bobby Sanderson,” wrote Sharon Pahtayken on Facebook after learning of their deaths. “I still can’t beIieve it ... They were funny guys. Really good characters.”

Carol Burns, 46, of James Smith Cree Nation

Carol Burns, 46, died after being attacked on the James Smith Cree Nation on 4 September 2022 (RCMP)

Carol Burns, 46, had decided to spend her long weekend visiting the James Smith Cree Nation, not realising that she wouldn’t return to her home of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan the following Monday.

“Carol made the world better for those around her with her sunny disposition and infectious laugh,” wrote a friend and former co-worker of the 46-year-old on Twitter “Carol moved to Prince Albert and was visiting James Smith for the long weekend,” he added.

Thomas Burns, 23, of James Smith First Nation

Thomas Burns, a 23-year-old man from James Smith Cree Nation, was the youngest person killed in the 4 September 2022 attack that left 11 people dead, including one of the suspects (RCMP)

Twenty-three-year-old Thomas Burns was announced as the youngest victim to be killed in the stabbing attacks that unfolded in northern Saskatchewan on Sunday.

Members from the First Nations Horsemen’s Association (FNHA) shared on Facebook that participants from their community had also been affected by the stabbings that took place on James Smith Cree Nation, but did not disclose their identity or whether they were still alive.

“Some of our staff and some of our horse racing participants were impacted by the tragic events at the James Smith Cree Nation. It was truly a sad day for our entire horse racing community,” wrote FNHA in a statement. It’s times like this, times of tragedy, that we all realize how close we are as family, friends and a community in horse racing. The horse people have all pulled together to assist those in need.”

The identities of other victims are still being ascertained by police.

The manhunt for the remaining suspect, who is considered to be “armed and dangerous”, is still ongoing.