Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has said he is ‘closely monitoring’ a spate of stabbings that killed at least 10 people in the province of Saskatchewan.
“The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured,” said Mr Trudeau on Twitter on Sunday.
“We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground.”
The stabbing spree took place in 13 locations across the province, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), putting at least 15 people in hospital in addition to those who died.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
