Ethan Crumbley planned Oxford school shooting ‘to get Biden impeached’

Ethan Crumbley hoped that the Oxford school mass shooting would “cause Biden to get impeached” according to an alleged diary entry in a new court filing.

The 15-year-old is accused of killing four students and wounding seven others, including a teacher, when he went on a rampage at Oxford High School outside Detroit, Michigan, last November.

The diary entry was disclosed by lawyers for his parents, who are fighting to prevent the journal, his text messages to a friend, and internet searches on school shootings, being used as evidence when their case goes to trial later this year.

“Hopefully my shooting will cause Biden to get impeached,” the teenager wrote in the journal entry that was filed in court on Wednesday.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are trying to prevent the jury in their case hearing any details on alleged affairs, drinking and marijuana use, the state of their house and horse hobby, all of which have been raised by prosecutors, according to The Detroit Free Press. Their lawyers say that none of these details are relevant in the case.

They have also asked a judge to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charges and warned that their son’s journal could lead to a mistrial.

Both parents face involuntary manslaughter charges in connection wit hthe November shootings. Prosecutors say that they ignored their son’s mental illness, did not get him the hekp he needed, and bought him the gun that police say was used in the shooting.

According to their lawyers, their son referred to Joe Biden in his journal as “sleepy f****** Joe Biden,” and said that after the shooting “Sleepy f*** Joe Biden will have to make an apolg(y) to people.”

“Mr and Mrs Crumbley should not be found guilty or not guilty depending on the attitudes of the jurors about Presidents Biden and Trump,” defence attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman argued.

“Political beliefs have no legitimate role in this trial.”

Court documents state that the 22-page journal, which was found in his backpack on the day of the shooting, contained his “detailed plan” on committing the shooting, racial slurs, and other complaints about students and teachers.

These included him allegedly writing that the “first victim has to be a pretty girl with a future so she can suffer just like me.”

Prosecutors say that he also wrote: “I will cause the biggest school shooting in Michigan’s history. I will kill everyone I f****** see. I have fully mentally lost it after years of fighting my dark side. My parents won’t listen to me about help or a therapist.”

Ethan Crumbley and his parents are all being held in the Oakland County Jail ahead of their trials and all have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Ethan Crumbley has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and faces life in prison if found guilty.