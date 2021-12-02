More details are emerging about Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old charged with murder and terrorism for allegedly shooting and killing four students and wounding seven at a Michigan high school on Tuesday.

Mr Crumbley, who was arraigned on Wednesday in Michigan court and charged with 24 different counts as an adult, apparently came from a family that was supportive of possessing guns.

Jennifer Crumbley, 43, Mr Crumbley’s mother, wrote an open letter to then president-elect Donald Trump on her blog in November 2016, The Daily Beast first reported .

“As a female and a Realtor, thank you for allowing my right to bear arms,” she wrote. “Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions. Thank you for respecting that Amendment.”

The semi-automatic handgun Mr Crumbley used to allegedly kill four students and wound many more was legally purchased by his father, James Crumbley, Oakland County sheriff Michael Bouchard said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors have indicated they may be considering additional charges against Ethan Crumbley’s parents.

The Independent has reached out to the Crumbley family for comment.

A photo showing Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old who is accused of killing four people at a Michigan high school. (Rochester Hills District Court)

Officials said on Wednesday that the shooting appeared to have been planned in advance, rather than a spontaneous act of violence.

"There is a mountain of digital evidence — videotape, social media, all digital evidence possible — and it absolutely, we are confident that we can show it was premeditation," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald told reporters.

Prior to the shooting, Ethan Crumbley posted ominous messages online.

“Now I become death — destroyer of worlds — see you tomorrow Oxford,” he wrote on Monday, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

School administrators had previously flagged the teen for “behaviour in the classroom they felt was concerning,” according to Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said on Wednesday, and his parents had been brought into school the morning of the shooting for a meeting about the boy’s conduct.

Ethan Crumbley, center, appears on a video arraignment at 52nd District Court in Rochester Hills, Michigan. on Wednesday. Authorities say Crumbley, 15-year-old sophomore, opened fire at Oxford High School, killing (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

During Wednesday’s arraignment, police also said they had uncovered two videos on Ethan Crumbley’s cell phone where he describes shooting and killing students at Oxford High School. A journal found in his backpack also described his wish to shoot other students.

Three students were confirmed dead hours after the shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday: Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and 14-year-old Hana St Juliana.

A fourth student, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Wednesday.

Six other students, aged between 14 and 17, remain hospitalised with gunshot wounds, including a 14-year-old girl who is on a ventilator after undergoing surgery. A teacher who suffered a graze wound to the shoulder was discharged from hospital.