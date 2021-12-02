✕ Close Oxford school shooting: Ethan Crumbley appears in court accused of ‘methodically’ gunning down fellow students

The 15-year-old shooter who opened fire on his Michigan high school has been identified by authorities as Ethan Crumbley.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Mr Crumbley will be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Ms McDonald said the charges stemmed from “undeniable” evidence that the attack was premeditated.

The charges were announced after death toll from the tragedy at Oxford High School rose to four as a 17-year-old boy, Justin Shilling, succumbed to his injuries. Three other students - 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St Juliana, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin - were confirmed dead on Tuesday and seven other victims were wounded.

Meanwhile, it came to light that Mr Crumbley’s parents were in the school just hours prior to the shooting for a face to face meeting with school authorities over their son’s behaviour.

Mr Crumbley, who is now in police custody, is believed to have used a semi-automatic handgun his father purchased on Black Friday. He was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon and ordered to be held without bond at Oakland County Jail.

The teen allegedly posted a chilling countdown on Instagram hours before the shooting, writing: “Now I become death -- destroyer of worlds -- see you tomorrow Oxford.”