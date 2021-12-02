Michigan school shooting – latest: Parents met with teachers over Crumbley’s behaviour hours before incident
Follow the latest from Oxford, Michigan
The 15-year-old shooter who opened fire on his Michigan high school has been identified by authorities as Ethan Crumbley.
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Mr Crumbley will be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Ms McDonald said the charges stemmed from “undeniable” evidence that the attack was premeditated.
The charges were announced after death toll from the tragedy at Oxford High School rose to four as a 17-year-old boy, Justin Shilling, succumbed to his injuries. Three other students - 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St Juliana, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin - were confirmed dead on Tuesday and seven other victims were wounded.
Meanwhile, it came to light that Mr Crumbley’s parents were in the school just hours prior to the shooting for a face to face meeting with school authorities over their son’s behaviour.
Mr Crumbley, who is now in police custody, is believed to have used a semi-automatic handgun his father purchased on Black Friday. He was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon and ordered to be held without bond at Oakland County Jail.
The teen allegedly posted a chilling countdown on Instagram hours before the shooting, writing: “Now I become death -- destroyer of worlds -- see you tomorrow Oxford.”
Michigan shooting: Students want to rename stadium after ‘hero’ footballer killed trying to disarm shooter
A college footballer has been hailed a “hero” by teammates and members of the community in Oxford Township, Michigan, after his death trying to disarm a school shooter.
Tate Myre, one of four students fatally shot on Tuesday, was reportedly killed while trying to disarm 15-year-old suspect Ethan Crumbley.
A former teammate of Myer’s on the Oxford High School’s football team, Drake Biggie, was among dozens calling for the stadium to be renamed in the 16-year-old’s honour.
Gino Spocchia has more here:
Petition to rename stadium after footballer killed trying to disarm Michigan shooter
Teenager was an ‘even better young man off the field as he was on it,’ say Oxford Wildcats
Michigan school massacre suspect’s mother wrote open letter to Trump praising his support for gun rights
More details are emerging about Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old charged with murder and terrorism for allegedly shooting and killing four students and wounding seven at a Michigan high school on Tuesday.
Mr Crumbley, who was arraigned on Wednesday in Michigan court and charged with 24 different counts as an adult, apparently came from a family that was supportive of possessing guns.
Jennifer Crumbley, 43, Mr Crumbley’s mother, wrote an open letter to then president-elect Donald Trump on her blog in November 2016, The Daily Beast first reported.
Josh Marcus reports:
Michigan school shooting suspect’s mom wrote blog to Trump praising support for guns
A clearer picture is emerging of Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley
Oxford school shooting: Who are the four teens gunned down ‘at random’ by suspect Ethan Crumbley?
A tight-knit community in Michigan is mourning the loss of four students allegedly killed by a classmate who opened fire indiscriminately in the halls of their high school.
Three students were confirmed dead hours after the shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday: Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and 14-year-old Hana St Juliana.
A fourth student, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Wednesday.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has more:
Oxford school shooting: The four teens shot dead at random by suspect Ethan Crumbley
One victim died inside patrol car as police tried to get him to hospital
Oxford High School shooting: Everything we know about deadly Michigan attack and suspect Ethan Crumbley
Four students were killed and at least eight others injured in a mass shooting at a suburban high school in Michigan on Tuesday afternoon.
The suspected shooter, 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley, was taken into custody by police in response to the incident at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of 22,000 people 30 miles north of Detroit, and a semi-automatic handgun was recovered.
On Wednesday Mr Crumbley appeared virtually in court to hear charges of terrorism and first degree murder, to which he pled not guilty. Prosecutors accused him of “methodically and deliberately” firing on his fellow students.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Everything we know about the Oxford High School shooting
Fifteen-year-old suspect in custody after four students killed as police deny prior threat rumours
Oxford school shooting deadliest since May 2018
The Oxford school shooting was the deadliest since May 2018, according to Education Week.
The publication reported that there have been 29 school shootings this year, of which 21 occurred after 1 August.
Since 2018, there have been 87 school shootings, although the pandemic appears to have interrupted the trend with 10 taking place in 2020.
This drop in numbers could well be due to a shift to remote learning, brought in to try and combat the spread of Covid-19.
Why the Michigan school shooter is facing a rare charge of terrorism
The 15-year-old boy who opened fire, killing at least four students at the Oxford High School in Michigan, was charged with terrorism on Wednesday.
Ethan Crumbley was also charged with four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The accused was charged under the state’s 2002 anti-terrorism law which was enacted in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. The anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:
Why the Michigan school shooter is facing a rare charge of terrorism
It’s not a usual, a typical charge, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald says
School training programme ‘saved lives’
Oakland County sheriff Michael Bouchard said the consequences of the shooting at Oxford High School could have been even worse if students had not been trained to take the measures they did.
“It is also evident from the scene that the lockdown protocols, training and equipment Oxford schools had in place saved lives,” he said in a statement.
According to students, the training program Alice — an acronym for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate – was activated following a message over the speakers in the school.
The shooting lasted for five minutes during which videos and pictures showed how students implemented the learning from the drills.
In one video, students barricaded the classroom and refused to open the door for a person who claimed to be a police officer.
“We’re not taking that risk right now,” a student says in the video while another called his usage of the word “bro” a red flag.
Even as the sheriff’s office later confirmed it was not the gunman on the door pretending to be an officer, the students are being lauded for showing presence of mind.
“When you go into lockdown mode, the administrative group, or the teachers who received this training, are told not to open doors until they receive a signal. The all clear signal, which is predetermined,” Jim Maxwell, a former FBI agent said on NewsNation Now.
“These students were on their own and they evaluated this correctly and did the right thing.”
Prosecutor describes interaction with suspect's parents as ‘difficult’
As Oakland prosecutors are considering charges against Ethan Crumbley’s parents, prosecutor Karan McDonald used just one word to describe her interaction with them so far.
“Difficult,” said Ms McDonald, according to Fox2detroit.
She said they are considering charging the parents as well because “owning a gun means securing it properly and locking it and keeping the ammunition separate”.
“We will be making a decision swiftly,” Ms McDonald said.
It is not clear yet how Mr Crumbley was able to get his hands on his father’s Sig Sauer SP 2022, which was purchased four days prior to the shooting.
Woman who harboured students describes 'surreal' scenes
Dozens of students from Oxford High School took shelter in Kimberly Katsock-Gibbs’ house across the road as the bloodshed unfolded on the school’s premises.
Ms Katsock-Gibbs told NBC that she saw students “pouring out” of windows and hearing gunshots, describing the scenes as “surreal” and “horrible”.
“I came and walked out of the house to come out and see what was going on and I heard ‘pop, pop, pop.’ I heard the gunshots,” Ms Katsock-Gibbs said. “And I just seen all these kids, like three per window ... just trying to get out of these windows. It was horrible.”
She said several children crowded in her driveway and she asked them to go inside her home.
“It was, like, surreal. It was — I’m looking at the windows right now, and I still don’t know how these kids were on top of each other pouring out of them. There’s no room. They’re so small,” she said.
Ms Katsock-Gibbs said everything happened as she panicked about her own son, who was out nearby, and she tried to call police without success.
Her husband then blocked traffic so that more children could run into their home, she said.
“They were terrified. They were in shock. They were crying. They were hugging each other,” she said, adding that they have been “traumatised for life”.
Terrorism charge ‘not usual, typical' says prosecutor
Talking about why the Michigan school shooting Ethan Crumbley has been charged with terrorism, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald admitted “it’s not a usual, a typical charge” but said the four killed in the attack were not the only victims.
“What about all the children who ran, screaming, hiding under desks? What about all the children at home right now, who can’t eat and can’t sleep and can’t imagine a world where they could ever step foot back in that school?” Ms McDonald said.
“Those are victims, too, and so are their families and so is the community. The charge of terrorism reflects that,” she added.
Mr Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult with terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder and other gun crimes. He faces life in prison on both the terrorism and murder counts. He has pleaded not guilty.
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said he “100 per cent” supports the terrorism charge against Mr Crumbley.
“If you weren’t hit by a bullet, it doesn’t mean you weren’t terrorised that day and won’t have nightmares about (it) the rest of your life — whether you’re a parent, a teacher or a student in that class,” he said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.