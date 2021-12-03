Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley’s parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly massacre at a high school earlier this week.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald’s office filed the charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley, the Associated Press reported on Friday, three days after their 15-year-old son allegedly opened fire in the halls of school, killing four classmates and wounding seven others. The parents each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Ms McDonald is expected to formally announce the charges at a press conference at noon.

Under Michigan law, the parents of a child who violates firearm-related statutes on school property or in a school vehicle can be held criminally liable if the parent knew the child’s intentions or furthered their actions.

On the topic of charging the parents, Ms McDonald previously said on Wednesday: “We know that owning a gun means securing it properly and locking it and keeping the ammunition separate and not allowing access to other individuals, particularly minors.

“We know that and we have to hold individuals accountable who don’t do that.”

More follows...