Police are said to be searching for the parents of Oxford school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, reported as “missing” after being charged with manslaughter

Reports said that a fugitive warrant had issued for the parents of the 15-year-old Michigan schoolboy, shortly after prosectors said they were filing manslaughter charges against the couple for their alleged role in failing to stop the tragedy and for buying the teenager used to kill four people and injure seven.

The victims have been named as Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17.

On Friday, it was announced that prosecutors in Oxford, located 35 miles north of Detroit, had charged the pupil’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, with involuntary manslaughter.

Officials said the parents had ignored warning signs and called some of their actions prior to the shooting “egregious”.

Reports said that the parents had agreed to hand themselves in to authorities by early afternoon, but that there had been no sign of them. As a result, police said they had issued a so-called “fugitive warrant” and were actively searching for the couple.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN police were searching for the Crumbleys after the couple’s attorney told his office that they have stopped responding to messages.

“If they think they’re going to get away, they’re not,” Mr Bouchard said. He said a “host” of detectives, as well as the FBI and the US Marshals Service, were looking for them.

In a statement asking the public to join in the search for the parents, the sheriff said: “The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges. They cannot run from their part in this tragedy.”

More follows.....