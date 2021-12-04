Oxford high school shooting - latest: Ethan Crumbley’s parents plead not guilty as mother sobs in court
Ethan Crumbley’s parents pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection to their son’s alleged shooting rampage at Oxford High School that led to the death of four students on Tuesday.
James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared at an arraignment in front of judge Julie Nicholson this morning after being arrested by Detroit Police around 1.30am earlier today.
The arrest came after officers found a vehicle, believed to belong to the Crumbleys late on Friday, when they were searching for the couple. The vehicle was reported by the owner of the industrial building where the couple was located.
James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the 15-year-old accused, had gone missing after being charged with involuntary manslaughter on Friday.
Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced the charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley on Friday, three days after their son Ethan allegedly killed four classmates and wounded seven others.
On Tuesday morning, the parents attended a meeting with Mr Crumbley and administrators after another teacher found a note on his desk with a drawing of a handgun that read: “The thoughts won’t stop, help me.”
The parents allegedly insisted Mr Crumbley return to class, and three hours later he carried out the massacre. When she heard reports of an active shooter, Jennifer Crumbley allegedly texted: “Ethan, don’t do it.”
Court sets bond at $500,000 for each of suspect’s parents
Judge Julie Nicholson has set the bond for each of Ethan Crumbley’s parents at $500,000. She also required them to wear GPS monitors, saying they posed a flight risk.
Police said earlier today that they found James and Jennifer Crumbley “hiding in a warehouse” in Detroit.
Booking images released by the Oakland County Sheriff showing James Crumbley (L) and Jennifer Crumbley (R) who the Sheriff advises are the parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley and have been taken into custody after a daylong search and are charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in connection with the shooting days after 15-year-old student Ethan Crumbley allegedly killed four classmates before surrendering to police at Oxford, High School in Oxford, Michigan
The teen accused of carrying out a deadly shooting at his Michigan high school allegedly had the gun in his backpack during a meeting with administrators and his parents just three hours before the attack.
Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of shooting dead four classmates and wounding seven others at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon with a gun his father purchased four days prior.
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald on Thursday said investigators believe Mr Crumbley had the gun in his backpack when he arrived at school that morning.
Law enforcement surround the building where James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, were arrested on December 4, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.
Thousands join vigil in Oxford for school shooting victims
Thousands of locals in the Oxford community came together to mourn the school shooting victims on Tuesday which saw four students killed and several others injured.
The community has been at a standstill since the shooting leading to dozens of school closures in the area amid one of the biggest mass shooting cases in America this year.
The superintendent of Michigan’s Oxford Community Schools has said the 15-year-old suspect in Tuesday’s mass shooting was not disciplined during a meeting in the school’s office earlier on the day of the killings.
Tim Throne released his first lengthy statement on the shooting late on Thursday, an almost 13-minute long video posted to YouTube.
“To say that I am still in shock and numb is probably an understatement. These events that have occurred will not define us,” a stoney-faced Mr Throne said.
A crowd of hundreds gathered outside a Michigan hospital on Friday in support of Justin Shilling, one of the victims of the Oxford High School mass shooting earlier this week, as his body was moved into surgery for organ donation.
The 17-year-old was proclaimed dead on Wednesday, a day after the fatal shooting. Four students were killed and seven others were injured after their classmate allegedly opened fire indiscriminately in the halls of the high school.
Justin’s family has decided to donate his organs to Florida-based NGO Gift of Life. His body was kept on life support in the McLaren Oakland Hospital until the organs could be harvested.
